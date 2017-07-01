INDIO, CALIFORNIA -- Undefeated bantamweight Oscar "Jaguar" Negrete used a relentless attack to wear down and stop Sergio Frias at the end of the eighth round in a scheduled 10-rounder at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Negrete, a Colombian based in Los Angeles, was the aggressor throughout the fight, backing Frias into the ropes and landing crisp punches to both the head and body. Frias punched back but could not score enough blows to keep Negrete off him.

A right to the pit of the stomach dropped Frias for an eight-count in the third round, but the boxer from Guadalajara, Mexico, soldiered on, even though he got the worst of it every round. At times Frias traded punches with Negrete toe-to-toe, but could never turn the fight around.

By the seventh round Frias was taking a steady beating, as Negrete scored repeatedly with flush punches.

At the end of the eighth Frias trainer told referee Thomas Taylor to stop the fight, which he did.

Negrete raised his record to 17-0 (7 KOs), while Frias fell to 18-7-2 (9 KOs). Negrete landed 301 punches, compared to only 96 for Frias.

Golden Boy Promotions promoted the show.