After shocking Manny Pacquiao, Jeff Horn wants to face Floyd Mayweather. Horn is also interested in a rematch with Pacquiao. (2:00)

BRISBANE, Australia -- Fresh from conquering "Pacquiao Mountain," newly crowned welterweight champion Jeff Horn said he is eyeing a big-time fight in Las Vegas.

The 29-year-old Australian claimed a stunning unanimous points decision over Manny Pacquiao at Suncorp Stadium on Sunday, despite many seeing it as a fight that should have been awarded the other way. ESPN's Dan Rafael scored the fight 117-111 in favour of Pacquiao, while ringside boxing analyst Teddy Atlas also gave it to the 38-year-old, 116-111.

Speaking immediately after the bout, Horn threw the challenge down to Floyd Mayweather, before claiming it would be a dream come true to take his career to "Sin City."

"This is just having a bit of a dig overseas to Floyd Mayweather, but this is no joke," said Horn, as he hoisted a cane and seemingly joked about Mayweather being 11 years his senior. "Which one does he want, the walking stick or the gloves? Come have a real fight.

"It is definitely a dream to fight in Vegas, that's for sure."

Mayweather, who is undefeated with a 49-0-0 record, has a fight of his own to prepare for, as he is slated to take on UFC champion Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas.

Horn was given almost no chance to defeat the Filipino legend on Sunday, but he jumped out of the blocks with two strong opening rounds. However, Pacquiao looked to have Horn on the ropes in the middle rounds, before the Australian found another gear to finish strongly.

Horn said that defeating such a quality opponent fills him with confidence and he now expects to be given more respect in future fights.

"I take massive confidence from this fight and hopefully that does earn some respect," Horn said.

"I believed in myself before, but now, after I have climbed Pacquiao Mountain, I am looking at the other guys that are up there, as well."

Despite the controversial result, Horn's trainer Glenn Rushton believes the correct decision was made.

"Going into the 11th round, I said to Jeff, 'This fight is close.' But I thought he won the last two rounds, so I was confident we had the fight," Rushton said.

"I was really confident, and thankfully, the judges saw it the same way I did."