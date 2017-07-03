While both Stephen A. Smith and Timothy Bradley Jr. agree that Jeff Horn should have lost to Manny Pacquiao, they cannot seem to agree with how the judges made their decision. (1:59)

After Saturday's shock defeat to Jeff Horn, Manny Pacquiao joined a list featuring some of boxing's biggest names who have fought on for too long.

Horn's upset win -- by scores of 117-111, 115-113, 115-113 -- in front of his home fans in Brisbane, Australia, may have been controversial but it revealed the decline in a fighter who was once considered boxing's pound-for-pound No 1.

But 38-year-old Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs), a world champion in an unprecedented eight weight classes, is considering enforcing the rematch clause with Horn and extending his 22-year professional career.

Losing a fight he was supposed to win easily cost Pacquiao his WBO world welterweight title and was his fourth loss in nine his last nine fights.

While Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs) can look forward to a rematch or other lucrative options, boxing is left to contemplate how another boxing great discovered he was too old, too late.

Here are some of the other boxing greats who hung around too long:

Sugar Ray Robinson (173-19-6, 108 KOs)

Sugar Ray Robinson (left) in the first of four fights he'd have with Gene Fullmer. Bettmann / Contributor

Boxing too long can be bad for your health and even the best are not immune to it. Robinson was perhaps the finest pugilist ever, but he boxed on past his brilliant best. After a four-year spell as welterweight champion, Robinson had five reigns as middleweight king. Robinson first retired in December 1952 -- but it was not until November 1965 that he walked away for good. In his mid thirties, Robinson was not so invincible and lost as many as he won between 1957 and 1960. Defeat to Gene Fullmer in 1961 would be the last time he fought for a world title but Robinson was still a star attraction and went on earning for the next four years. A final defeat to Joey Archer prompted Robinson to retire for good aged 45. Later in life Robinson suffered from Alzheimer's disease, which brain trauma experts think was caused by his lengthy career.

Joe Louis (66-3, 52 KOs)

The Brown Bomber reigned as world heavyweight champion from 1937 to 1948, when he retired after 25 successful defences. But that was not the end of the story. Louis, who had to get off the canvas before knocking out Jersey Joe Walcott in his final defence, returned after over two years out to face new champion Ezzard Charles. Louis lost on points but due to financial problems and unpaid tax he boxed on. After a series of non-title fights, Louis was stopped by world champion Rocky Marciano in 1951 in his final appearance. Louis ended up in a wheelchair and suffered from the effects of punch drunk syndrome.

Muhammad Ali (56-5, 37 KOs)

Muhammad Ali (right) swings at Joe Frazier in their classic fight in Manila in 1975. Bettmann / Contributor

There were already concerns about the health of Ali before he had his last fight aged 39 against Trevor Berbick in Dec 1981. Ali was not officially diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease until 1984 but in the late 1970s his movement in the ring became slow and his speech slurred. Ali, who also lost to Larry Holmes and Leon Spinks in his last four fights, should have quit following the gruelling 15-round points win over Joe Frazier in the Thrilla in Manila, according to many experts. "It was like death," said Ali about fighting the Thrilla in Manila, "Closest thing to dying that I know of." It is now widely believed Ali's Parkinson's Disease was caused by taking too many blows to the head, particularly in the final years of his career from the mid 1970s.

Mike Tyson (50-6, 44 KOs)

Tyson's wealth and talent dissipated at an alarming rate once he was beaten in a huge shock by James 'Buster' Douglas in 1990. 'Iron Mike' won back the world heavyweight title but after biting Evander Holyfield's ears in 1997 his career became a novelty act. There were ten fights in seven years after losing the rematch to Holyfield and only five were wins, with two were ruled no contests and the others defeats. His last world title shot was a brutal defeat to Lennox Lewis and his final two appearances were humbling stoppage losses to Briton Danny Williams and Irishman Kevin McBride. One of the abiding images of Tyson's career is of him slumped in a corner after being floored by little-known McBride. Tyson then said: "I don't want to disrespect the sport that I love. My heart is not into this anymore."

Roy Jones Jr (65-9, 47 KOs)

Roy Jones Jr (left) takes a punch from Enzo Maccarienlli during their bout in 2016. Dmitry Korotayev/Kommersant Photo via Getty Images

The best boxer of the 1990s is still going aged 48. Jones had blurring hand speed and won world titles from middleweight to heavyweight (excluding cruiserweight). The speed has long gone yet he was recently linked to a fight against MMA superstar Anderson Silva and was last seen in a boxing ring stopping 43-year-old Bobby Gunn in February. Jones has won more than he has lost in recent years but has also suffered some sickening knockouts since his heyday pre-2004. Enzo Maccarinelli KO'd him in Dec. 2015 and before that Jones was stopped by Denis Lebedev (May 2011), Danny Green (Dec. 2009), Glen Johnson (Sep. 2004) and Antonio Tarver (April 2004).

Evander Holyfield (44-10-2, 29 KOs)

Like Tyson, Holyfield lost his ring fortune and fought on past his best. The Real Deal was driven by the ambition to become a five-time world champion -- but he never did it. Holyfield, then aged 37, became boxing's only four-time world heavyweight champion when he beat John Ruiz in 2000. Holyfield lost a rematch a year later and yet still fought on for another decade. Holyfield finished with a win, but it was a sad spectacle as, aged 48, he beat roly-poly Brian Nielsen in Denmark. Of Holyfield's final 15 fights in his last ten years as a boxer, he won seven.

Sugar Ray Leonard (36-3-1, 25 KOs)

Sugar Ray Leonard (right) in his last fight against Hector Camacho. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Five-weight world champion Leonard could not resist the desire to return to the ring until as a 40-year-old he was stopped by Hector Camacho in 1997. After a six-year absence, Leonard made his last comeback against Camacho and paid for it in a humiliating defeat. But previous comebacks had been successful, such as when he returned to the sport to beat Marvin Hagler in 1987. Despite all being past their best, Leonard fought Tommy Hearns and Roberto Duran in 1989. The Duran fight was a stinker but Leonard came back 15 months later to take on Terry Norris for the world light-middleweight title. Leonard was floored on the way to a comprehensive defeat and yet still could not resist one more comeback.

Tommy Hearns (61-5-1, 48 KOs)

Hearns enjoyed a great rivalry with the likes of Hagler, Leonard and Duran but those days were long gone by the time he finally hung up the gloves aged 47 in 2006. Hearns last fought for a world title in 1992 but he kept on fighting, even after a five-year ring exile.

Roberto Duran (103-16, 70 KOs)

Roberto Duran prepares for a fight against Sugar Ray Leonard. Bettmann / Contributor

After last fighting as world champion in 1989, Duran had another 26 bouts before his last in 2001. Duran, who loved to fight, refused to let go of his career. He lost three of his last five fights and, aged 47, lasted three rounds when he challenged William Joppy for the WBA world middleweight title in Aug 1998. After a car crash, Duran was finally forced to admit it was over aged 50.

Julio Cesar Chavez (107-6-2, 86 KOs)

The Mexican icon came up against the next generation in his 99th professional fight but despite a bloody defeat to Oscar De La Hoya, he carried on for another nine years. Chavez suffered some crushing defats to younger stars like De La Hoya again and Kostya Tszyu during the final stage of a career that spanned 25 years.

Larry Holmes (69-6, 44 KOs)

Larry Holmes (right) during his last fight aged 52 against Eric Esch. The Ring Magazine/Getty Images

Holmes dominated the heavyweight division from winning the title in 1978 until losing to Michael Spinks in 1985. After losing a rematch to Spinks, Holmes was 38 and inactive for 21 months when he returned to face undisputed champion Mike Tyson in 1988 and lasted four rounds. But that brutal loss did not convince Holmes to stop and there were further world title defeats against the Evander Holyfield and Oliver McCall. Holmes, then 52, ended his career in a freak show of a fight that had more flesh than finesse on display when he out-pointed 334-pound Eric 'Butterbean' Esch.

Floyd Patterson (55-8-1, 40 KOs)

After back-to-back first-round annihilations to Sonny Liston, Patterson's career never regained its previous heights. The former world heavyweight champion, who reigned from 1956 to 1959 and then from 1960 to 1962, became a victim to younger fighters like Muhammad Ali, Jerry Quarry and Jimmy Ellis before ending a two-year retirement and then facing Ali aged 37 in 1972. Patterson never fought after losing to Ali again and developed Alzheimer's later in life.