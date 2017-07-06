Welterweight prospect Janelson Figueroa Bocachica, undefeated in his pro career so far, has signed a promotional deal with former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Sports & Entertainment, the company announced.

The 18-year-old Bocachica (7-0, 4 KOs), who is a native of Puerto Rico fighting out of Detroit, turned pro 13 months ago after going 55-5 as an amateur. During his days in the unpaid ranks, Bocachica, who began boxing at age 8, won four consecutive Ringside Championships, from 2011 to 2014, the 2012 National PAL Championships and the 2015 Detroit Golden Gloves.

"We are ecstatic about being able to sign an athlete with the limitless potential of Janelson. This kid is a phenom and there's no doubt he's destined to be a world champion once he fully develops," said Eric Bentley, COO of Real Deal Sports & Entertainment. "We are very grateful to Janelson and his team, especially his manager Dave McWater, for sharing our vision and believing that Real Deal Sports & Entertainment is the company to take Janelson to the next level."

Bocachica, who is trained by his father, Nelson Figueroa, and managed by McWater's Split-T Management, boxed on the inaugural Real Deal Sports & Entertainment card on June 24 at Freedom Hall in Louisville, Kentucky, and won a shutout six-round decision against Leonardo Carrizales. It was his first scheduled six-round fight. Holyfield and his team liked what they saw and signed him to the promotional agreement.

"I am excited to sign with Real Deal Sports & Entertainment and to start my journey towards a world championship," Bocachica said. "With a legend like Evander Holyfield to work with my team and guide me throughout my career, there's nothing holding me back. "My hope is to win three different WBC titles in three different weight classes and defend them in memorable fights."