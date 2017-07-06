Irish lightweight Katie Taylor, one of the most popular figures in women's boxing, will make her American debut on July 29.

Taylor will face an opponent to be determined in an eight-round bout at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on the undercard of the junior welterweight showdown between Adrien Broner and Mikey Garcia.

The Taylor fight, which will not be part of Showtime's coverage of the card in the United States, came about thanks to a deal between Taylor promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing and Lou DiBella, who is promoting the card.

Katie Taylor will make her American debut in Brooklyn on July 29. Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images

"Katie is clearly one of the biggest stars in Irish boxing and her presence on this card further evidences the rise in women's boxing," DiBella said. "She joins five-time, five-weight-division Puerto Rican world champion Amanda Serrano and U.S. star Heather Hardy in continuing our commitment to include the best women on the best cards at Barclays Center.

"While Katie will appear on the international telecast, the local Irish community and U.S.-based fans will need to join us at Barclays Center on July 29 to see her in action."

Taylor, 31, won an Olympic gold medal in 2012 and also boxed in the 2016 Games. She is a five-time world amateur champion and won numerous other tournaments to make her one of the most decorated amateurs in women's boxing history.

"I'm so pleased to see Katie make her American debut on such an outstanding card," Hearn said in a news release. "I believe Katie is the most entertaining and dangerous fighter in women's boxing and has already lit up many venues in her professional journey, most recently Wembley Stadium on the [Anthony] Joshua versus [Wladimir] Klitschko card in front of 90,000 [on April 29]. She is one of the biggest stars in Ireland and we are expecting fantastic support from the Irish community on the East Coast for her first U.S. experience."

Taylor (5-0, 3 KOs) trains in Vernon, Connecticut, but all of her pro bouts have been in England since she turned pro in November.

DiBella also announced the rest of the non-televised undercard, which will include 22-year-old New York-based Irish welterweight prospect Noel Murphy (10-0, 2 KOs); Australian junior lightweight Billy Dib (42-4, 24 KOs), a former featherweight world titleholder; Irving, Texas, lightweight prospect Alejandro Guerrero; Bronx, New York, heavyweight George Arias (7-0, 3 KOs); Staten Island, New York, welterweight Kenny Robles (2-0, 1 KO); and Brooklyn junior welterweight prospect Richardson Hitchins, who represented Haiti, his parents' home country, in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.