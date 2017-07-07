BRISBANE, Australia -- The World Boxing Organization says it will re-score the Manny Pacquiao-Jeff Horn welterweight world title fight due to the contentious unanimous decision awarded to the Australian fighter, but there is no plan to change the result.

The WBO was responding to a Philippines government department's request to review Sunday's fight after Pacquiao said the decision against him was unfair. Jeff Horn (left) won a controversial unanimous decision over Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, leading the WBO to re-score the fight. Horn's victory, however. EPA/Dave Hunt

The Philippines Games and Amusements Board's (GAB) said it based its request on protecting boxing's integrity, citing possible miscalls by the referee and judges. Editor's Picks Pacquiao backs call for WBO review of title loss Manny Pacquiao has asked the WBO to act on a request by Philippine sports officials for a review of his welterweight world title loss to Australia's Jeff Horn.

But the WBO reiterated its only hope of revoking the fight judges' decision rests on proving fraud in match officiating.

WBO president Francisco Valcarcel said "I would be very grateful if the GAB can provide any evidence indicating fraud or violation of law."