For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.
Note: Results are through July 7
THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Teddy Atlas, Joe Cortez, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson, Claudia Trejos, Carlos Narvaez, Nigel Collins and Salvador Rodriguez.
The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest submitted ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.
Others receiving votes: Errol Spence Jr. (11), Deontay Wilder, (8), Naoya Inoue (7), Anthony Joshua (6), Leo Santa Cruz (5), Oscar Valdez (4), Mikey Garcia (3), Danny Garcia (3), Shinsuke Yamanaka (2), Daniel Jacobs (2)