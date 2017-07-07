        <
          Pound-for-pound rankings: Manny Pacquiao loses ground, still in top 10

          play
          Questionable decision spoils Pacquiao's return (2:04)

          Manny Pacquiao's first fight in nearly eight months entertains and exceeds expectations but ends in a widely disputed loss. (2:04)

          2:44 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Who is the world's best fighter, regardless of weight class? Check out ESPN's latest top 10.

          Don't forget to check out Dan Rafael's divisional rankings, which are updated weekly.

          For a list of the current champions in all weight classes, click here.

          Note: Results are through July 7

          THE PANEL: Dan Rafael, Teddy Atlas, Joe Cortez, Bernardo Pilatti, Eric Raskin, Nick Parkinson, Claudia Trejos, Carlos Narvaez, Nigel Collins and Salvador Rodriguez.

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote receiving 10 points, a second-place vote receiving nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest submitted ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

          Others receiving votes: Errol Spence Jr. (11), Deontay Wilder, (8), Naoya Inoue (7), Anthony Joshua (6), Leo Santa Cruz (5), Oscar Valdez (4), Mikey Garcia (3), Danny Garcia (3), Shinsuke Yamanaka (2), Daniel Jacobs (2)

