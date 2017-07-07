Stephen A. Smith sees Floyd Mayweather's fight against Conor McGregor as a positive if Mayweather has another fight afterwards with Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr. or the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin winner. (1:24)

Let the hype begin.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor will kick off a four-city tour Tuesday in Los Angeles to promote their Aug. 26 fight. Promoters planned to distribute free tickets Friday to the Staples Center event.

The fighters will then travel to Toronto for an appearance Wednesday, followed by New York on Thursday and London on Friday.

Mayweather is coming out of retirement for a boxing match against a UFC star who has never boxed professionally. Tickets have yet to go on sale and prices have not been announced for the live show or the pay-per-view.

The fight is expected to be held at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, though negotiations are ongoing with rapper Ice Cube. He has the arena reserved for the championship game of his new Big3 basketball league.

Ice Cube said Thursday he is willing to move the game to nearby MGM Grand if the price is right.