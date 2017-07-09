Josh Taylor comprehensively out-boxed Ohara Davies to force a seventh round stoppage in a battle of two unbeaten British super-lightweights on Saturday at the Braehead Arena, Glasgow.

Taylor was sharper and much quicker than his rival, who turned his back after getting up from a second knock down, before the fight was then stopped. Taylor said he was confident he possessed the firepower to trouble Davies.

"I knew my superior boxing skills would come in to play," said Taylor. "I knew it all along. I knew my boxing skills would be enough to get through. I knew I was catching him. I was a wee bit surprised he [turned his back], that he quit so early."

After a comfortable first defence of his Commonwealth super-lightweight title, 26-year-old Taylor (10-0, 9 KOs) then called for a fight against Ricky Burns, Scotland's first three-weight world champion who was commentating ringside.

Burns (41-6-1, 14 KOs), who lost his WBA super lightweight title to Julius Indongo in April, has been linked to a fight with England's Anthony Crolla on October 14, but admitted his next opponent could be Taylor.

"As far as I'm concerned nothing is set in stone for my next fight," said Burns. "If it's a good offer, I'm sure you [Taylor's manager Barry McGuigan] have got my promoter Eddie Hearn's number."

Taylor has only had 10 fights as a professional but has looked impressive and is confident he can challenge Burns - statistically Scotland's most successful boxer in history.

"I respect Ricky and he's a great hero, but it would be a great fight for all the Scottish fans," said Taylor.

Taylor may have missed out on a medal at the 2012 Olympic Games but he provided more evidence that he is unlikely to miss out on top on honours in the professional arena by sweeping aside Davies with disdain after an angry exchange of words in the build-up.

Taylor also gained the WBC's fringe Silver title but what was of more value was the increased exposure he will have gained as this sparkling display was shown live on free-to-air in the UK.

Taylor came to the ring to the sounds of 'Nowhere to Run' by Martha and the Vandellas, which was appropriate enough for Davies as the Scotsman's punches relentlessly located him.

Davies (15-1, 12 KOs), 25, missed with a lot of uppercuts and hooks in the second round but Taylor was comfortable and relaxed throughout as he fired out slick combinations on the counter attack.

Taylor's superior class was apparent from early on as he was far sharper and accurate with his punches to the head and body in the second round as he began to break down Davies.

At the end of the third round, Taylor turned Davies' legs to jelly with a stiff jab and the Englishman dropped to his knees for a count. Fortunately for Davies, the bell was just moments away.

Davies survived that crisis and found himself in another after being caught flush by a right hook in the fifth round that made his legs twitch.

Taylor attacked the body in the sixth before planting a couple of right hooks on Davies' temple later in the round. Davies, however, responded with a flurry of punches at the end of the sixth that hurt Taylor.

In the seventh, Taylor continued to steadily dismantle the Londoner until he uncorked a big right hook on the counter to floor Davies, who never recovered after getting up at the count of seven. Taylor followed up to force referee Howard Foster to stop the fight.