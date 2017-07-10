Lee Selby fears Jonathan Barros could leave him out of pocket and without a fight again this Saturday.

The IBF world featherweight champion was due to fight Barros in Las Vegas on Jan 28, but the Argentine pulled out a day before as he could not meet the licensing laws.

Barros allegedly failed to meet medical requirements to challenge Welshman Selby, who is worried it could happen again with the pair due to meet at the SSE Arena, Wembley, on Saturday.

"Yes, it's possible it could happen again," Selby told ESPN.

"He's failed a medical once and could do it again. I would imagine the promoter will have someone on standby just in case.

"What happened before has stalled my career because I was due to box him months ago, so now I'm behind one or two fights. Hopefully I can get the job done and move on to bigger names.

"I lost money the last time he pulled out and after I had put in all the hard work in training.

"I went out to America early for a training camp only for the fight to be taken away 15 minutes before I was supposed to weigh in.

"I was devastated, I could have cried if I wasn't so dehydrated. I had no fight and all the expenses to pay.

"I stayed out in America to carry on with my training. I went to LA for sparring and then I had a fight on March 4 in London, so all that work didn't go to waste."

Selby (24-1, 9 KOs), 30, hopes victory over Barros (41-4-1, 22 KOs), 33, paves the way for a higher profile fight with Carl Frampton, who lost the WBA version of the world featherweight title to Mexican Leo Santa Cruz on Jan 28.

Frampton, 30, faces Mexican Andres Gutierrez in a non-title fight on July 29 and Selby is ready to meet the Northern Irishman in his home city of Belfast later this year.

"He said said I wasted his time in negotiations, but I've wasted no man's time," Selby told ESPN.

"I've spoken to no one, I don't get involved in negotiations, I let my team handle that, and I've got to fight my mandatory challenger next anyway.

"Hopefully we can both win our next fights and then can we get it on at the end of the year.

"Carl probably has the highest profile featherweight in the world, even more than Leo Santa Cruz, and I just want the big name fighters.

"He's got a high profile and is an exceptional boxer but I believe on my day I can beat anybody. I'll fight anyone, anywhere and I would fight Carl in Belfast no problem."