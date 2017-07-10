Floyd Mayweather says he can't pay off his 2015 tax liability until after he gets some money from his Aug. 26 fight against Conor McGregor.

The boxer filed a Tax Court petition on July 5 that asks the IRS to allow him a reprieve until the fight.

"Although the taxpayer has substantial assets, those assets are restricted and primarily illiquid," the petition said, according to the legal website, Law360. "The taxpayer has a significant liquidity event scheduled in about 60 days from which he intends to pay the balance of the 2015 tax liability due and outstanding."

It is not known how much money Mayweather owes, but the IRS had previously argued that Mayweather had the resources to pay it immediately, even if it meant selling property or taking out a loan, Law360 reported.

Mayweather made about $220 million from his fight with Manny Pacquiao on May 2, 2015. Mayweather shared on social media a copy of his $100 million guarantee check, which did not have taxes deducted from it. Sources confirmed at the time that the check was indeed genuine.

Mayweather is expected to make a similar amount for the McGregor fight.

The petition also asks to reduce the penalty Mayweather received from not paying all his taxes for the year.

The failure-to-pay penalty is typically 0.5 percent of the owed taxes for each month, according to the IRS website. Mayweather's 2015 taxes are currently 15 months past due, which would equal a 7.5 percent charge on top of what is owed.

Mayweather has earned approximately $700 million in his 49-fight professional career, according to a Forbes magazine estimate.