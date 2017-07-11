Chris Eubank Jr is not underestimating the danger Arthur Abraham poses to him securing a place in the inaugural World Boxing Super Series.

The winner of Saturday's fight between Eubank and Abraham will progress to a new, eight-man super-middleweight tournament that is due to start in September and which also features Eubank's fellow Britons George Groves, Callum Smith and Jamie Cox.

The $50m (£41m) competition gives Eubank (24-1, 19 KOs), who has only had one fight in the 12 stone division, a route to a world title shot within a year. But the Brighton-based boxer insists he is not being distracted by what is on offer.

Abraham, at 37, is ten years older than Eubank and lost the WBO world title on points to Mexican Gilberto Ramirez in April last year. Ramirez was judged to have won every round against Abraham, who also seemed fortunate to get a decision over Briton Martin Murray in 2015.

But Eubank is talking up his opponent while also promising a knockout at the SSE Arena, Wembley to send out a declaration of intent to his Super Series rivals.

"He's a strong fighter and has no quit in him," Eubank told ESPN.

"He's definitely a tough opponent and I'm training for him very seriously.

"I believe my style and dimensions I bring will be too much for his one dimension which is to come forward and throw power shots. I will be too slick for that.

"I'm definitely looking for a stoppage. He hasn't been stopped before and I want to be the first man to do that.

"I've been ready for these type of opponents for a while and we've tried to make these fights but we've manage to make this fight and it's a great fight for fans. Styles make fights. His style of constantly coming forward and my style of fast, heavy combinations mean it's going to make for a war.

"The last thing you want is to do is to put on a winning performance and then have that taken away from you by three guys in suits.

"I learned from the Billy Joe Saunders fight never to leave it on the judges."

At a draft gala in Monte Carlo on Saturday, Eubank's father Chris Sr selected Turkey's Avni Yildirim (16-0, 10 KOs) to be the quarter-final opponent for his son or Abraham. WBA world champion Groves (26-3, 19 KOs) chose to face Cox (23-0, 13 KOs) at the SSE Arena, Wembley on October 14 while Smith (22-0, 17 KOs), who gave up a shot at the vacant WBC title to enter the tournament, picked Sweden's Erik Skoglund (26-0, 12 KOs) for his quarter-final at Liverpool's Echo Arena on September 16. German Juergen Braehmar (48-3, 35 KOs), the former world light-heavyweight champion, faces American Rob Brant (22-0, 15 KOs) in the other quarter final.

The winners of the tournament could earn up to $10m and will lift the Muhammad Ali trophy. The Series also features a cruiserweight competition that includes all four reigning world champions.

Eubank admits with so much at stake it would be a huge blow to his career to lose to Abraham in London this weekend after turning down offer to fight world middleweight No 1 Gennady Golovkin and British rival Billy Joe Saunders last year.

"If I can pull off the stoppage it's a huge statement and it puts me in a position to challenge for the world titles," Eubank said.

"I can't afford to have any losses. Each fight I have to make statements and prove this is not hype, I'm the real deal."