The Aug. 26 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor will be held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas after promoters reached an agreement with Ice Cube to move the championship game of his BIG3 basketball league.

The final game of the 3-on-3 season featuring former NBA players will now be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Aug. 26, with a 4:30 p.m. ET start.

The BIG3 said Tuesday that it has reached a financial and promotional deal to move the location of its title game. Terms weren't disclosed.

"We are grateful to MGM Resorts, Mayweather Promotions and UFC for presenting us with a generous offer that we could not refuse, ensuring that our fans will have the best experience possible at our BIG3 Championship Finals at the MGM Grand Garden Arena," BIG3 co-founders Ice Cube and Jeff Kwatinetz said in a statement.

"We are happy we could work together to create an opportunity for our fans to experience both events, making August 26 the most exciting day in sports and entertainment Las Vegas has ever seen."

Mayweather and McGregor are set to begin a four-city tour this week to promote their fight.

Mayweather will be returning from retirement to face McGregor, a mixed martial arts star. UFC president Dana White had said the fight would be held at T-Mobile, the largest venue in Las Vegas. But the arena had continued to list the basketball game on its schedule of events.

Opened in 2016, T-Mobile Arena lists a capacity of 20,000 for boxing, about 3,000 more seats than the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

The basketball final will be shown live on Fox. Most games this season have been taped and shown a day later on Fox Sports 1 on Monday nights.

The Big3 said those who have purchased tickets will earn priority seating for the MGM Grand Garden Arena event, with additional ticket information to be announced in the coming days.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.