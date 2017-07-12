Conor McGregor likes his look better than Floyd Mayweather's and says he will knock him unconscious. (0:48)

After Conor McGregor's bold fashion statement at Tuesday's news conference promoting his Aug. 26 fight with Floyd Mayweather Jr., there's only one question on everyone's mind: What will the reigning UFC lightweight champion wear on Wednesday?

McGregor showed up to the first stop on the media tour to promote the fight wearing what, from a distance, appeared to be a normal three-piece pinstripe suit. But a close up picture of the suit revealed the pinstripes were actually made up of the phrase "F--- You" repeating vertically over and over.

Conor McGregor hid a special message inside the pinstripes of his custom suit at Tuesday's news conference. Harry How/Getty Images

According to GQ, the suit was made by clothing label David August, and the company's CEO David August Heil told the magazine "Conor has been a longtime client and friend of ours and we're deeply honored to be a part of this epic, historic story as it unfolds. With a force in sports and fashion like Conor, it makes our job exciting to create unique looks that enhances his natural confidence and power. He's a disrupter in everything he does and we're intoxicated by his passion and drive."

Though opinion is mixed on whether pinstripes -- whether traditional or McGregor's custom treatment -- are considered in style these days, GQ had high praise for McGregor's suit in general, writing "The ... suit actually fits the athlete really well, hitting his shoulders at the right point, tapering in at the torso, and showing plenty of crisp white cuff." McGregor wore a similar look, with normal pinstripes, at a news conference leading up to UFC 205 last year.

The Mayweather-McGregor press tour continues with stops in Toronto on Wednesday, Brooklyn on Thursday and London on Friday. Stay tuned to see if McGregor makes anymore statements via his fashion choices, or if he limits them to his mouth -- which was also in epic and profane form during Tuesday's news conference.