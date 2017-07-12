Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce is one of four fighters David Haye has signed to his promotion company Hayemaker Ringstar.

Joyce, 31, won heavyweight silver in Rio last year, losing out to France's Tony Yoka in the final.

On signing with Haye, Joyce said: "It's like a family; I've fitted in well. I'm surrounded by great people and it's an honour to be around great promoters.

"I'm fit and raring to go, I can't wait to get back in the ring."

The heavyweight, who was also courted by Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren, has been tipped to become a world champion by Haye.

New @HayemakerBoxing signing: @JoeJoyce_1. He will become a world champion. The heavyweight division better watch out 👀 pic.twitter.com/X1ULyKdfKN — David Haye (@mrdavidhaye) July 12, 2017

Haye -- who revealed he is plotting a return to the ring in December -- has also added Commonwealth bantamweight silver medallist Qais Ashfaq, middleweight Willy Hutchinson and MMA fighter Michael Page to his stable.

On his new signings, Haye said: "I'm giving these guys the opportunities I've been fortunate to have.

"I've done it all in boxing and I believe I have a wealth of knowledge that can guide this young talent to the top."

Haye's new signings will all be coached by Ismael Salas, Haye's coach since his split with Shane McGuigan last month.

Haye is currently recovering from an Achilles injury suffered during his defeat to Tony Bellew at the O2 in March.