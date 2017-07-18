MAUMELLE, Ark. -- Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested after allegedly biting a woman's arm and face and threatening to kill her.

Police in the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle say Taylor was arrested at his home at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. He was later released. Court records do not show that charges have been filed.

Jermain Taylor, who is currently serving a six-year suspended sentence stemming from felony charges in 2015, was arrested early Tuesday morning after allegedly biting a woman's arm and face and threatening to kill her. AP Photo/Danny Johnston

Taylor, 38, is currently serving a six-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to nine felony charges in 2015, including a shooting that critically wounded his cousin, Tyrone DaWayne Hinton. The attorney who represented Taylor in that case was not available for comment Tuesday.

Taylor failed to attend a court hearing in June in a lawsuit filed by his cousin over the shooting. Taylor's representatives said then that Taylor was in Florida with no money.