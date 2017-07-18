        <
          Ex-middleweight champ Jermain Taylor arrested again in Arkansas

          3:21 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          MAUMELLE, Ark. -- Former middleweight boxing champion Jermain Taylor has been arrested after allegedly biting a woman's arm and face and threatening to kill her.

          Police in the Little Rock suburb of Maumelle say Taylor was arrested at his home at around 3 a.m. on Tuesday. He was later released. Court records do not show that charges have been filed.

          Taylor, 38, is currently serving a six-year suspended sentence after pleading guilty to nine felony charges in 2015, including a shooting that critically wounded his cousin, Tyrone DaWayne Hinton. The attorney who represented Taylor in that case was not available for comment Tuesday.

          Taylor failed to attend a court hearing in June in a lawsuit filed by his cousin over the shooting. Taylor's representatives said then that Taylor was in Florida with no money.

