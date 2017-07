Former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor will square off inside the ring on Saturday, Aug. 26, while middleweight world titleholder Gennady Golovkin meets former two-division titlist Canelo Alvarez three weeks later on Saturday, Sept. 16.

If you had to choose, which fight would you like to see? Maybe both? Maybe none?

Vote below!