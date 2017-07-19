Junior welterweight prospects Bakhtiyar Eyubov and Sonny Fredrickson will put their unbeaten records on the line against each other, promoter Dmitry Salita announced on Wednesday.

They will meet in a scheduled 10-round fight on Aug. 4 at the MGM Grand Detroit in the co-feature of the previously announced women's super middleweight world title fight between two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields (3-0, 1 KO) and titleholder Nikki Adler (16-0, 9 KOs). They meet for Adler's world title as well as a vacant belt.

The card on Showtime's "ShoBox: The New Generation" will now begin at 10:30 p.m. ET, immediately after the debut of the first episode of "All Access: Mayweather vs. McGregor," which was recently added to the network's schedule.

The Brooklyn-based Eyubov (13-0, 11 KOs), who is from Kazakhstan, will be appearing on "ShoBox" for the third time. He previously stopped Jared Robinson in three rounds in January 2016 and outpointed Karim Mayfield in August.

"I simply want to fight the best," the 30-year-old Eyubov said. "Sonny is a skilled fighter who I know will come to fight. I look forward to putting on a great show. Expect a special performance on Aug. 4."

Fredrickson (17-0, 11 KOs), of Toledo, Ohio, is a tall 140-pounder at 6 feet 2 and, like Eyubov, will be facing the best opponent of his career.

"Going up against another undefeated fighter will be a great opportunity for me to showcase my skills in front of the world," Fredrickson, 22, said. "Personally, I feel like I have much to prove and I'm looking forward to making a strong statement against a tough, quality fighter. I've been training hard to get this chance and I'm looking forward to putting together a great performance."

Also announced Wednesday was the opening bout of the tripleheader: junior featherweight Vladimir Tikhonov (15-0, 9 KOs), 27, of Russia, against Jesse Angel Hernandez (8-1, 6 KOs), 26, of Fort Worth, Texas, in an eight-round battle of southpaws.