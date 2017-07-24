        <
          First batch of Mayweather-McGregor tickets released for sale

          The best of Mayweather-McGregor world tour (1:37)

          Four cities and three countries over four days. Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor traded verbal jabs from one city to the next. (1:37)

          1:43 PM ET
          • Darren RovellESPN Senior Writer
          Tickets to the highly anticipated fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor went on sale Monday.

          The first batch of tickets was released at 1 p.m. ET to those who received a code from Ticketmaster's Fan Verified program, which aims to block out brokers from buying up the tickets early.

          Some fans who received the codes, which do not guarantee tickets, sold them on eBay for as much as $200. At 3 p.m. ET, the site will begin selling to the general public.

          Ticket prices were previously announced at $500, $1,500, $2,500, $3,500, $5,000, $7,500 and $10,000. Tickets bought on Monday, per Ticketmaster rules on the site, had to be picked up at the box office.

          Before the tickets went on sale, the cheapest price posted by speculators on resale site Vivid Seats was $2,611, while the cheapest price posted on StubHub was $2,950.

          Because T-Mobile Arena, where the Aug. 26 fight is taking place, is more than 3,000 seats bigger than MGM Arena, where Mayweather-Pacquiao was fought in May 2015, this fight is expected to beat that fight's $72.2 million in ticket revenue.

