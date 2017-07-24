Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson says that Conor McGregor doesn't stand much of a chance against Floyd Mayweather when the two combatants square off August 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

"McGregor is going to get killed boxing," Tyson said on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast. "Boxing? I got mad because I thought they were going to use MMA rules against boxing because that's what it's all about: Can the boxer beat the MMA guy?

Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson believes MMA superstar Conor McGregor is going to get knocked out when he faces Floyd Mayweather on August 26. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

"{McGregor} put his dumba-- in a position where he's gonna get knocked out because this guy's been doing this all his life since he was a baby. {McGregor} can't kick and grab and stuff .. He's not going to stand much of a chance."

Tyson said that any advantage McGregor -- who he sometimes referred to as "McConor -- held was undone by the rules.

"McGregor took the biggest sucker rules in the history of boxing."

Tyson did say, however, that he thought the fight would be exciting and said he loved the circus atmosphere.

"Conor is a character," Tyson said. "Floyd has never met a character like this," he said, launching into a parody of McGregor calling Mayweather 'boy.' "I want to say hey, it's disrespectful but it's so funny I can't."