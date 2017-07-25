Promoters have been busy signing talent, with former heavyweight world champion Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Sports & Entertainment, Team Sauerland and Sampson Boxing all announcing recent additions to their stables.

Real Deal Sports & Entertainment has signed bantamweight Duke Micah (20-0-0, 18 KOs), 25, who was a 2012 Olympian for Ghana. Micah has fought all of his fights in either Ghana or England, where has boxed three times in his previous five bouts. With Holyfield's company, he will begin boxing in the United States.

"Duke is on the verge of being a world champion and we are proud to bring him to our company," Holyfield said. "We expect big things from him in the very near future."

Former heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield's Real Deal Sports & Entertainment, along with fellow boxing promoters Team Sauerland and Sampson Boxing, continue to sign young talent with the hope of finding the next big thing inside the squared circle. Rob Kim/Getty Images

Micah said he is anxious to get things going in the U.S.

"This is a dream come true for me and I am extremely happy to be fighting in the United States, where everybody wants to fight," said Micah, who was ousted in the second round of the 2012 Olympics by Michael Conlan, the hot Irish featherweight prospect. "I want to thank my managers Michael Amoo-Bediako and Jacob Zwennes for all the hard work they have done in getting me this deal, and I want to thank Real Deal Sports & Entertainment for putting their trust in me and signing me, I can't wait to get back in the ring."

Sampson Boxing CEO Sampson Lewkowicz announced that he has signed Mexican lightweight prospect Bryan Figueroa (12-0, 5 KOs), who is trained by Joe Vargas at the Arena Gym in San Diego and managed by Gregorio Ambriz.

"I am honored by this opportunity to join the Sampson Boxing stable," said Figueroa, 18, who has had all of his bouts in Mexico. "It is my dream to be world champion and he is the promoter who can get me there. We have seen what he's done for other fighters like (super middleweight contender) David Benavidez and this is the right move for me. I will work very hard to become another of his champions."

Said Lewkowicz: "Bryan is a good-looking fighter with world-class skills. He can make a big splash in the lightweight division with his star potential. I am happy he and manager Gregorio Ambriz have chosen to work with me and my company. I look forward to plotting out his road to the title."

Germany's Team Sauerland announced it has signed British cruiserweight Mikael Lawal (2-0, 2 KOs), 22, who turned pro in April and won both of his fights by first-round knockout.

"I'm really happy that Team Sauerland have given me this opportunity," Lawal said. "Words can't really describe it. Coming from where I come from, people don't usually get these kinds of opportunities so I'm going to grab it with both hands and make them proud. I want to repay them with a lot of success in the ring. I know I'm still young and I have a long way to go, but my plan is to dominate the cruiserweight division. I want to win all the titles."

Promoter Nisse Sauerland has helped support the Stonebridge Boxing Club, where Lawal trains, since 2009, when it nearly shut down because of financial instability.

"I'm very happy to welcome Mikael to the team," Sauerland said. "'I've been keeping an eye on his progress over the past few years and I think we've found a very special talent. He has the power and ability to go a long way in this sport, and even more importantly the dedication and will to win. We plan to keep Mikael busy and get him as much experience as possible. He is still young and needs to develop, but with our support, I believe he can become a future world champion."