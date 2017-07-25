Those who don't feel like forking over the $100 or so for the pay-per-view in order watch the junior middleweight mega fight between unretiring former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 will have another option: watching in a movie theater for a lot less.

Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions announced on Tuesday that they have partnered to bring the fight, and the accompanying undercard, to movie theaters around the country. The movie theater broadcast of the event (9 p.m. ET), which will take place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, will be identical to what home viewers will see on the Showtime PPV telecast.

The highly anticipated showdown between boxing pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor will be offered at movie theaters around the country. Matthew Lewis/Getty Images

"The buzz that my fight against Conor McGregor is getting has been great already, so what better way to watch this larger than life event than on the big screen? We brought boxing back to movie theaters eight years ago and it was a huge success," Mayweather said. "But this event is on a different level and I'm so glad we are giving fans another way to see all the action. Grab your popcorn because this is a fight no one will want to miss."

Fathom Events and Mayweather Promotions have done deals for many of Mayweather's fights to be offered in theaters.

"Mayweather Promotions is very proud of its longstanding partnership with Fathom Events and we're glad to be able to once again bring a Floyd Mayweather fight to movie theaters nationwide," said Mayweather Promotions CEO Leonard Ellerbe. "If you can't make it to T-Mobile Arena, but want to feel like you're sitting ringside, watching this mega-event on the big screen will be an experience fans won't want to miss." Ticket prices vary but generally run from about $15 to $25. A list of participating theaters can be found at FathomEvents.com.

"We are excited to once again partner with Mayweather Promotions and all promotional partners to be part of what is shaping up to be the most anticipated matchup in years," Fathom Events vice president of programming Kymberli Frueh said. "Since our first bout broadcast to cinemas, fans of boxing and MMA have come together and enjoyed a larger-than-life ring-side experience on the biggest screens around. This will certainly be one for the history books for fans and all involved."