Former two-division world titleholder Carl Frampton failed to make weight on Friday for his featherweight world title elimination fight against Andres Gutierrez.

Frampton, a former junior featherweight and featherweight titleholder, weighed 127 pounds, one over the division limit for the fight on Saturday at the SSE Arena in his hometown of Belfast, Northern Ireland.

Even if Frampton wins the fight -- his first at home since a junior featherweight title defense against Chris Avalos in February 2015 -- he will no longer be able to claim the position of mandatory challenger for WBC titleholder Gary Russell Jr.

Gutierrez, 24, of Mexico, came in under the limit at 125.6 pounds and will still become the mandatory challenger for Russell (28-1, 17 KOs) if he wins.

Frampton (23-1, 14 KOs), 30, was apologetic for missing weight.

"I'd like to apologize to the fans that have got involved and shown incredible support throughout this frantic fight week, and to those that will be cheering me onto victory on Saturday night," Frampton said. "Furthermore, I would like to apologize to my opponent Andres Gutierrez, who will still have the opportunity to win the WBC eliminator on Saturday."

Frampton was not necessarily going to fight Russell even if the mandatory position was still at stake for him. He has designs two other title fights, either a third clash with rival Leo Santa Cruz or a showdown with Lee Selby of Wales.

Frampton was the 2016 fighter of the year after a split decision win against British rival Scott Quigg in Quigg's backyard in Manchester, England, to unify junior featherweight world titles in February followed by a majority decision win against Santa Cruz in New York to win a featherweight belt in a fight of the year contender.

In January in Las Vegas, Santa Cruz regained the title from Frampton by majority decision. Frampton's fight with Gutierrez will be his first since the stringing loss. Gutierrez (35-1-1, 25 KOs) suffered his first defeat in 2016, losing a majority decision to former junior bantamweight world titleholder Cristian Mijares. He rebounded with a sixth-round knockout of Wallington Orobio in October to set himself for the elimination fight with Frampton.

Showtime will have a live stream of Frampton-Gutierrez in the United States beginning at 5:30 p.m. ET on its Facebook and YouTube pages.