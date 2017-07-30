Katie Taylor edged closer to a to a world title shot as she stopped Jasmine Clarkson after three rounds in Brooklyn.

Making her U.S. debut, Ireland's Taylor proved a dominant force on the undercard of Mikey Garcia's decision win over Adrien Broner Saturday. The Olympic gold medalist gave an impressive performance to become the first person to stop Clarkson and improve her professional record to 6-0.

After a strong start at the Barclays Center, lightweight Taylor dictated the pace and stunned Clarkson with her power. After three punishing rounds, Clarkson's corner had seen enough and threw in the towel to give Taylor a first stateside win.

"It was a fantastic experience being my first time competing here in the U.S," Taylor said. "There were definitely some nerves before the fight. It was great to go in there and get a stoppage.

"I hope that I made some fans tonight. I loved hearing the Irish fans in the crowd. I hope that there will be even more next time I fight here. The more fights I have here in the U.S. the better.

"I thought I performed pretty well. I definitely got caught with a few silly shots. I could have been cleaner but overall it was a good performance. I felt good and strong. I'll be ready to get back in there as soon as possible."