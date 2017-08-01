Irish lightweight sensation Katie Taylor stopped her opponent, Jasmine Clarkson, in three rounds on the undercard of Mikey Garcia's one-sided victory over Adrien Broner on Saturday in Brooklyn.

Clarkson, a Texas southpaw, was outmatched. The goal was to hang in there with Taylor, a 31-year-old Olympian, but Clarkson didn't return for the start of the fourth round. She landed only nine punches the entire fight compared to Taylor's 65.

So far, so good for Taylor since turning pro eight months ago. The biggest problem? Finding quality opponents.

"It's not easy to find women at her level and at her weight," boxing promoter Lou DiBella said after the fight. "[Taylor] is technically the soundest female fighter that you'll find."

Taylor (6-0, 4 KOs), however, is edging closer to a lightweight championship opportunity. She could soon challenge titleholder Cecilia Comunales from Uruguay. Comunales (14-1, 9 KOs) has a 4-inch height advantage over Taylor and her only loss was seven years ago against Victorina Britez, so she could be a tough challenge for Taylor.

DiBella has another opponent in mind.

"Somewhere down the line you'll see her and Amanda Serrano," he said. "I think those things will happen."

Serrano, of Puerto Rico but fighting out of Brooklyn, is a five-weight-division titlist. She has knocked out 71 percent of her opponents and her power is unquestioned. Serrano and her sister, Cindy, who is also a featherweight titleholder, have a strong New York and Puerto Rican fan base.

Across the pond, Taylor is a huge name in Ireland and the United Kingdom. When you fight on the undercard of the megafight between Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans, you're a big deal.

Taylor was a gold medalist at the 2012 Olympic Games and earned five first-place finishes at the world championships as an amateur. Taylor was the first female boxer to sign with Eddie Hearn, one of the most powerful men in UK boxing. UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor once tweeted at her, "You are one of Ireland's pound for pound greatest athletes."

If that's not enough, watch Taylor in the ring. The precise power combined with her stoic balance is fun to watch.

A potential matchup in New York between Serrano and Taylor would spur positive attention for women's boxing. Something we can cheer about. But we'll have to wait for the pot to be stirred first.

Katie, you are welcome in New York

Northern Ireland's Carl Frampton made his New York debut at Barclays Center on July 30, 2016. Frampton delivered Leo Santa Cruz's first professional loss by majority decision to remain undefeated, and a huge story that night was the energy of the fans. The chants mirrored those of a soccer match, except the battle was inside the ropes.

Fast-forward a year later to Taylor's New York debut in Brooklyn.

"I loved hearing the Irish fans in the crowd," she said. "I hope that there will be even more next time I fight here."

The support for Taylor wasn't as striking as it was for Frampton, but it was present. It became clear after the first round that the crowd was paying attention. There was actually a roar.

Her opponent began the fight with a high guard, protecting herself against Taylor's power. In the second round, Taylor cut off the ring and Clarkson was trapped in the corner. That opened a door for a flurry of punches to the body and closing up top. Clarkson had no answers, but the crowd did. They wanted to see Taylor again.

"It was a fantastic experience, being my first time competing here in the U.S," Taylor said. "There were definitely some nerves before the fight."

Her transition from Europe to the United States is not as dramatic as imagined. Taylor has been training in Vernon, Connecticut, a mere 90 miles from downtown Brooklyn. Her trainer, Ross Enamait, has opened doors for Taylor to spar quality opponents up and down the East Coast.

So, yes, Taylor you are welcome in New York. Especially if DiBella has a say. He is a supporter of women's boxing and has made it a point to highlight their fights in the Big Apple. Just look at the past calendar year: In August 2016, Coney Island hosted the first female bout on a Premier Boxing Champions card, between Heather Hardy and Shelly Vincent. In January, Amanda Serrano's fight against Yazmin Rivas was the first nationally televised English-language women's world title bout in the United States since 2007.

Fortunately, there's more to come.