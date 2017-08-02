During the recently completed international media tour to hype the boxing match between unretiring former pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather and UFC superstar Conor McGregor, it was made clear that they would be wearing 10-ounce gloves for their Aug. 26 junior middleweight fight.

Now, a month before the Showtime pay-per-view fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Mayweather has other ideas. Mayweather said on Tuesday that he is willing to wear 8-ounce gloves, which McGregor has said he would prefer.

"Don't believe what you hear in the media. Don't believe what you hear on blog sites. If it's not coming directly from me, then it's not true," Mayweather wrote on social media. "I'm telling McGregor, 'Let's fight in 8-ounce gloves.' McGregor can fight in any brand he prefers or chooses. I'll be wearing 8-ounce Grant gloves. Whatever advantage McGregor needs to feel more comfortable in the ring, I'm willing to accommodate. Let's give the boxing and MMA fans what they want to see."

McGregor is used to wearing 4-ounce fingerless gloves in his UFC bouts.

Under Nevada State Athletic Commission rules, "athletes (boxers/kick boxers) weighing-in up to and including 135 pounds must wear 8-ounce gloves in competition, while athletes weighing-in over 135 pounds (junior welterweight class and above) must wear 10-ounce gloves in competition. However, athletes weighing-in over 135 but more than 147 may wear 8-ounce gloves in competition if both athletes agree to do so in writing on their bout agreement (contract)."

In other words, if Mayweather and McGregor have already signed paperwork stipulating they would box in 10-ounce gloves, as was indicated during the media tour, they could sign a contract amendment agreeing to fight in 8-ounce gloves instead.

The 40-year-old Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs), who has won world titles in five weight classes and is one of the best fighters in boxing history, is ending a nearly two-year retirement to face McGregor, the two-division UFC champion who will be boxing professionally for the first time.