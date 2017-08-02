        <
          Closed-circuit tickets for Mayweather-McGregor tie Mayweather-Pacquiao price

          5:02 PM ET
          • Darren RovellESPN Senior Writer
          Those who will be in Vegas for the Aug. 26 fight between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor and can't afford to buy a ticket were given an alternative on Wednesday.

          Closed-circuit viewing of the fight on big screens at eight locations in Las Vegas went on sale Wednesday.

          The cost is $150 a ticket, plus fees, the same price that was charged to watch the Mayweather-Manny Pacquiao fight in May 2015.

          For that fight, 46,000 tickets were sold at MGM Resorts properties in Las Vegas for $6.9 million in additional revenue.

          Wednesday marked the 10th day of ticket sales for the Mayweather-McGregor fight, and there are still more than 3,000 tickets showing on the Ticketmaster seating chart for T-Mobile Arena that night.

          The cheapest face value ticket currently available is $3,500.

          An additional option for fight fans in Las Vegas and around the world is pay-per-view.

          The suggested retail price for pay-per-view is $99.95 in HD in the United States. The price in England is $26.32, and it's $29.50 to view the fight in McGregor's native Ireland.

