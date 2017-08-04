LAS VEGAS -- A working relationship between UFC star Conor McGregor and retired boxer Paulie Malignaggi appears to be strained at best, following their 12-round sparring session Tuesday.

McGregor (21-3), who is scheduled to face Floyd Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) in the boxing ring on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena, enlisted Malignaggi, a former two-weight world champion, as a sparring partner.

On Wednesday, Malignaggi described Tuesday's session as having "a lot of violence." He also said he went into the session with a chip on his shoulder because McGregor invited a small audience to watch.

Since then, photos of the session have emerged online, favorably showing McGregor. The Irish star's personal photographer posted a shot of him landing a left uppercut.

Another shot shows Malignaggi falling backward on the canvas as McGregor stands over him. It wasn't immediately known who first posted the photo of Malignaggi on his back, which Malignaggi said occurred because of a "pushdown."

This was the most intense sparring session that I've ever seen 😯#ufc #boxing #conormcgregor #thenotorious #thenotoriousmma #lasvegas #ireland #mayweathermcgregor #nikon #ufcphotos A post shared by Brandon Magnus Photography (@brandonmagnus_photo) on Aug 3, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

On Thursday, Malignaggi challenged McGregor to release unedited footage of the entire contest.

"I came to help this camp out, not to be exploited, now your gonna get the truth though," Malignaggi wrote on Twitter. "Post FULL UNEDITED VIDEO FROM TUES night #Ethics.

"The UFC [Performance Institute] has cameras all over the gym recording 24/7. The video exists UNEDITED of rounds 1 through 12 Tuesday night, let the fans see."

Malignaggi, who retired from professional boxing earlier this year, told ESPN on Wednesday there were zero knockdowns during the session, but said McGregor had shoved him to the canvas at one point.

"There was a pushdown yesterday," Malignaggi said Wednesday of the sparring session. "Conor on the inside, he can get a little rough. He shoved me down, you know, but no knockdowns. Obviously, 12 rounds, you're gonna see there's a mark on my face. Very, very hard work for both of us. I was starting to get in a groove in the middle rounds, starting to land some good shots. Conor really came on strong in the end. It was back and forth."

Malignaggi also said he would characterize his relationship with McGregor as being like "frenemies."

Tiernan Bradley, another one of McGregor's sparring partners, confirmed Malignaggi's descriptions of "violence" to the Irish News earlier in the week, saying, "Conor told us all when Paulie came into camp, 'this is not a spar, I want to fight him. I'm ready for a war.'"

Veteran referee Joe Cortez, who has been hired to officiate the sparring sessions, has also commented on the back-and-forth, saying he's been forced to step in on several occasions to bring the fighters under control.

McGregor, 29, is a two-weight UFC champion and the current lightweight titleholder. This month's lucrative fight against Mayweather will mark his professional boxing debut.