LOS ANGELES -- Get ready for the rematch between Manny Pacquiao and Jeff Horn.

Top Rank promoter Bob Arum told ESPN on Friday that he has spoken to Pacquiao and that the boxer told him he is not going to retire and will go for the rematch with Horn that he has a contractual right to pursue.

"Manny doesn't want to retire. He wants the rematch, so we are going to do the rematch," Arum told ESPN. "Manny told me he wants to do the rematch but now we are looking for the window that satisfies the Senate. We need to see when they have a recess that will allow Manny the time he needs to train and have the fight."

Manny Pacquiao wants a rematch of his action-packed and bloody fight with Jeff Horn that most thought Pacquiao clearly won, although Horn took a unanimous decision from the judges. Tertius Pickard/AP

Pacquiao, who serves in the Senate in the Philippines, met Horn at Suncorp Stadium in Horn's hometown of Brisbane, Australia, on July 2 (July 1 in the United States) on ESPN. It was an action-packed and bloody fight that most thought Pacquiao clearly won, but Horn was awarded a unanimous decision and Pacquiao's welterweight world title in a massive upset.

Arum said the fight likely will take place in November -- when the senate is typically in recess -- and again in Australia.

"Once I have an answer from the Senate when they have their recess, I will go to my partner in Australia, Duco [Events], and we will figure out where we're going to do the fight," Arum said. "[The state of] Queensland has certain rights from hosting the first fight, but we need to figure out where the fight will be. The problem is we can't have it outdoors again because of the weather. November is the summer there, and it's brutal to do it outdoors. We can't do it. Even in July, which is their winter, it was pretty hot outdoors."

Arum said they'll look at venues in Brisbane and Sydney, and that once they know the availability of venues, he will go to ESPN "and see if the date is in accord with the network's schedule. But we'll do the fight again with our partners at ESPN. The good thing is in Australia they don't mind if the fight is on a Saturday or Sunday afternoon, so if it's on a Saturday afternoon in Australia, it's a Friday night in the United States."

Pacquiao, 38, boxing's only eight-division world champion, nearly knocked out Horn in the ninth round in front of a crowd of 51,052, but he couldn't put Horn (17-0-1, 11 KOs), 29, away. Still, most thought Pacquiao (59-7-2, 38 KOs) had won until the scores were read: a shocking 117-111 along with two scores of 115-113, all for Horn.

"I think the first fight was an excellent fight. It was competitive and [Horn] feels emboldened and I think it will be a very good fight again," Arum said. "And now Horn is known much more in the United States after that fight."