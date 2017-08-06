LOS ANGELES -- Junior lightweight Mikaela Mayer, a 2016 U.S. Olympian, steamrolled Widnelly Figueroa to easily win her professional debut weeks after signing a contract with Top Rank.

Mayer (1-0, 1 KOs), 27, of Los Angeles, won her debut one night after Olympic teammate Claressa Shields won two super middleweight world titles in her fourth professional fight.

Mayer dominated the brief fight, controlling the shorter Figueroa (0-2), 27, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, with a stiff jab before driving her to the canvas with a left and a right to the body. Figueroa went down to one knee and referee Lou Moret waved off the fight without a count at 1 minute, 15 seconds.

"I thought I would be a lot more nervous and feel out of place in there without the head gear (that women wear in amateur fights), but I felt calm, which is good," Mayer said.

Mayer is the first women trained by veteran trainer Al Mitchell, the head coach of the 1996 U.S. Olympic team. He gave her a C-plus.

"Maybe closer to a B," Mitchell laughed. "She did real good. She listened, she went to the body. I wanted to see more angles, but the key was she stayed behind the jab and went to the body just like I wanted. She's sitting down on her punches, she's got confidence. She listens, she's humble. She's what you want."

As an amateur, Mayer was a national Golden Gloves and U.S. national champion before competing in the Rio de Janeiro Games, where she made it to the women's lightweight quarterfinals.