Vasyl Lomachenko continues to punish Miguel Marriaga in the seventh round, then knocks him down again in the final second, and the fight is called off after the round. (1:50)

LOS ANGELES -- Junior lightweight world titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko has his eyes on being the No. 1 pound-for-pound fighter in the world -- and he's not far away from that lofty status -- but to keep his train moving in that direction he had to take care of challenger and big underdog Miguel Marriaga.

No problem. At all.

Lomachenko absolutely toyed with Marriaga, knocking him down twice and winning by one-sided seventh-round TKO before 4,102 on Saturday night in the main event of the Top Rank ESPN card at the Microsoft Theater at LA Live.

The fight came to an end when Marriaga's corner mercifully stopped the fight after a brutal seventh round in which Marriaga took extreme punishment.

Vasyl Lomachenko rolled to his third title defense Saturday, scoring two knockdowns and forcing Miguel Marriaga's corner to throw in the towel after Round 7. Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

Lomachenko (9-1, 7 KOs), the two-time Olympic gold medalist from Ukraine whom many consider the greatest amateur in boxing history, retained his 130-pound world title for the third time.

As usual, Lomachenko began by probing Marriaga and looking for a place to land his pinpoint shots. By the time the first round was over, he had landed stiff jabs and hard body shots without taking anything clean in return.

By the second round Lomachenko was firmly in control. He landed combinations to the body and head and backed Marriaga up. Marriaga (25-3, 21 KOs), whose only losses have been in world title fights -- the other two losses were decisions in featherweight title matches -- was playing defense because he knew what was coming, but he had no answers.

Lomachenko continued to dazzle in the third round. He popped Marriaga with a body shot, pivoted to the side and came upstairs. He is like a boxing symphony.

In the third round he landed a clean straight left that dropped Marriaga to his backside. Marriaga easily beat the count, and then Lomachenko motioned for him to come at him in the corner. Marriaga obliged, and Lomachenko nailed him and wiggled his hips and made a face at him as the crowd went wild. Marriaga must have landed something solid, however, because by the fourth round Lomachenko had a bruise under his right eye. An accidental head butt in the fourth round opened a cut over Lomachenko's left eye.

Lomachenko appeared unaffected by the cut because he continued to pepper Marriage with every punch in the book, throwing from all angles, sometimes with power, sometimes just for range. But he landed punch after punch and was in total control in every round.

Lomachenko had a huge seventh round. He battered Marriaga all over the ring. He left Marriaga absolutely befuddled and taking damage all over the place.

Finally, moments before the round ended, Lomachenko landed a hard left hand, and Marriaga crumpled to the mat. The bell ended the round, but Marriaga was done, and his corner threw in the towel.