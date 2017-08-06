LOS ANGELES -- Former two-division world champion Timothy Bradley is retiring.

Bradley, 33, confirmed his decision Saturday night in a statement issued after he commentated on Vasyl Lomachenko's victory over Miguel Marriaga at Microsoft Theater.

Bradley went 33-2-1 with 13 knockouts in his career, winning titles at 140 and 147 pounds. He famously fought Manny Pacquiao three times, beating the Filipino star in a widely disputed decision in 2012 before losing two rematches by decision.

Bradley won a light welterweight title in 2008 and moved up four years later to claim Pacquiao's welterweight belt. Bradley defended that title in a sensational brawl with Ruslan Provodnikov in 2013, and he beat Juan Manuel Marquez by split decision seven months later.

Bradley hasn't fought since his second loss to Pacquiao in April 2016.