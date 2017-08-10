Former welterweight world titlist Shawn Porter and Thomas Dulorme will meet on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor undercard on Aug. 26 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas in the bout that will headline the Fox telecast of preliminary fights, Mayweather Promotions announced Thursday.

Porter and Dulorme will square off in a 10-round welterweight bout on the two-hour Fox and Fox Deportes telecast beginning at 7 p.m. ET with the four-fight pay-per-view portion of the card beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Showtime PPV.

Shawn Porter, who is coming off a ninth-round knockout of Andre Berto in April, will take on Thomas Dulorme in the non-pay-per-view portion of the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor undercard on Aug. 26th in Las Vegas. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Porter (27-2-1, 17 KOs), 29, an Akron, Ohio, native fighting out of Las Vegas, won a world-title elimination fight by ninth-round knockout of former titlist Andre Berto on April 22, but with his title shot not likely to happen this year, Porter is staying active against Dulorme (24-2, 16 KOs).

"As always, I'm just excited to get in the ring and perform," Porter said. "I think fighting on network television again will be awesome and a huge opportunity for me. And to do it before one of the most anticipated sporting events ever is even more exciting. I feel like I've earned this spot and I'm ready to give the people the appetizer they deserve. 'Showtime' Shawn Porter never disappoints, and I will prove that again on Aug. 26."

Porter faced Berto on Showtime, but his previous two fights came on network television in prime time, a close decision loss challenging titleholder Keith Thurman in June 2016 and a unanimous decision win against Adrien Broner in June 2015.

Dulorme, 27, of Puerto Rico, has been somewhat inactive. Since suffering a sixth-round knockout loss to Terence Crawford for a vacant junior welterweight world title in April 2015, he has boxed just twice but won both bouts, most recently a sixth-round knockout of Brian Jones in January.

"I'm thankful for this opportunity on Aug. 26," Dulorme said. "I have been blessed with great fans, and my last fight helped me to gain a little more recognition, but I am just getting started. I had a great performance back in January with a TKO victory, and this fight, I plan to bring that same mindset into the ring. I am ready to win, and to fight on Floyd Mayweather's card is a blessing. I have a great team behind me and I am confident. I know my opponent is tough, but he's just the opponent I need to really show everyone that I am even tougher."

Opening the Fox telecast of preliminaries will be a scheduled 10-round junior welterweight fight between prospects Juan Heraldez (12-0, 8 KOs), 27, of Las Vegas, and Jose Miguel Borrego (13-0, 12 KOs), 19, of Mexico.

"I'm bringing the best Juan Heraldez to this fight," Heraldez said. "My last few performances have been great, and I've shown that I can have the power to knock my opponents out. I'm familiar with my opponent, but truthfully, he's not a factor, and on fight night my '0' will not go."

Said Borrego: "This is a great chance for me to continue to show that I have the skills to be a future world champion. I'm going to leave everything in the ring and put on a great show for the fans like I always do. I respect my opponent and I think this will be a great fight, but I will end the night victorious."

The undercard will also feature 2016 Great Britain Olympian Savannah Marshall, 26, who will make her pro debut in a scheduled four-round super middleweight bout against an opponent to be determined. She is the only fighter to ever hang a loss on two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields, who finished her amateur career 77-1 and won two professional world titles the past Friday night.

Before the preliminary bouts begin, Fox will also have a one-hour prefight show beginning at 6 p.m. ET.