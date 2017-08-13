While the English Premier League campaign kicks off this weekend, boxing in the UK is on a break with uncertainty over what and when will be its biggest events in the forthcoming season.

While there are big fights this month across the Atlantic -- none bigger than Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor on Aug. 26 -- boxing in the UK traditionally stops for a holiday in August.

But what are the biggest fights we can expect in Britain and elsewhere involving UK boxers in the next year?

Anthony Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on April 29. Sky Sports

Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev, Deontay Wilder

IBF-WBA world heavyweight champion Joshua (19-0, 19 KOs) made himself a global star with his stunning stoppage win over Wladimir Klitschko in front of 90,000 fans at Wembley Stadium in April.

Another big crowd in the UK will turn up at Principality Stadium if the 27-year-old makes a mandatory defence of his IBF belt against Bulgarian Pulev (25-1, 13 KOs) there on Oct. 28. The Cardiff venue is believed to be the front runner to stage the world title bout, with the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Nov. 11 an alternative option.

Promoter Eddie Hearn is mapping out a year for Joshua that will see him knock off his mandatory challengers for the IBF and WBA belts, Pulev and Cuban veteran Luis Ortiz (27-0, 23 KOs) respectively, before a summer showdown for three world title belts against American Wilder (38-0, 37 KOs) next summer.

Chances of Joshua-Pulev in Cardiff on Oct. 28: 8/10

Chances of Joshua-Wilder within a year: 7/10

Tony Bellew punched David Haye through the ropes during their fight. Mark Kerton/Action Plus via Getty Images

Tony Bellew vs. David Haye II

Former cruiserweight world champion Bellew is hoping to fight ESPN's pound-for-pound No.1 Andre Ward, while Haye could share a ring with Hughie Fury when he makes his return after recovering from an Achilles injury.

There are conflicts over money and television to overcome if a rematch is to happen. Haye has just signed a deal for his promotional organisation to be screened on UKTV. Bellew, meanwhile, is shown on Sky Sports and there are also differences in the money split.

"I'm further away than ever with the David Haye [rematch] fight," said Bellew, who anticipates boxing again in December.

"I like the Andre Ward fight. The numbers didn't match up at first but then [promoter] Eddie Hearn worked out a way where it can work favourably for what I want.

"There's the Joseph Parker fight and the lure of becoming heavyweight champion for me outweighs everything else."

Chances of Haye-Bellew II: 3/10

George Groves celebrates beating Fedor Chudinov after their world title fight. Richard Sellers/PA Wire/PA Images

George Groves vs. Callum Smith

There is a clear pathway for these two British super-middleweight rivals to meet in the final of the World Boxing Super Series, which starts next month.

Groves (26-3, 19 KOs) will make a first defence of his WBA world super-middleweight title against another Briton Jamie Cox on at Wembley Arena Oct. 14 while Smith (22-0, 17 KOs) faces Erik Skoglund in his quarterfinal bout in Liverpool on Sep. 16.

Groves could potentially face another British rival, Chris Eubank Jr (25-1, 19 KOs), in the semifinal of a tournament that will provide some of the biggest British boxing stories over the next 12 months.

The final is due next May and either of Groves and Smith are expected to be there. A matchup between them both next spring is at least more likely than either fighting James DeGale in the next year. DeGale, the IBF champion, is recovering from injury and is not expected to box until early next year.

Chances of Groves-Smith: 6/10

Billy Joe Saunders beat Andy Lee to claim the WBO middleweight belt in December 2015. Dave Thompson/Getty Images

Billy Joe Saunders vs. winner of Gennady Golovkin-Saul Alvarez

After a dismal reign as WBO world middleweight champion since December 2015, Saunders (24-0, 12 KOs) finally seems motivated after moving to Sheffield to be trained by Dominic Ingle.

Saunders faces Monroe on Sept. 16 at the Copper Box Arena in London and will have to be better than his first defence when he seemed fortunate to hold on to the belt on points against Artur Akavov in December 2016.

New Yorker Monroe (21-2, 6 KOs) has registered two wins since lasting six rounds with Golovkin in 2015 and if Saunders is back on form he can be expected to progress to a shot at either Golovkin (37-0, 33 KOs) or Alvarez (49-1-1, 34 KOs) who also fight on Sept. 16.

"If Bill comes through, we are pushing hard for the winner," said Saunders' promoter Frank Warren.

"If Golovkin wins, I hope we can do that fight in December. If Canelo wins, it could be in the New Year."

Chances of Saunders-Golovkin or Alvarez: 7/10

Kell Brook suffered a second broken eye socket in defeat by Errol Spence Jr. Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

Amir Khan vs. Kell Brook

Any slim chance remaining of this fight happening evaporated when Brook lost his IBF world welterweight belt to American Errol Spence Jr. by 11th-round stoppage in May.

Khan (31-4, 19 KOs) was there at Bramall Lane, Sheffield, where he was booed by the locals as he took his place at a makeshift television studio in the corner of the stadium. But their rivalry is falling apart now.

After Brook (36-2, 25 KOs), 31, lost the belt he declared his intention to move up in weight, while Khan intends to stick around at welterweight.

Since losing by knockout to Alvarez in May 2016, Khan has been busy mostly on Twitter but plans a boxing comeback in a non-title bout later this year. Khan's targets are now Danny Garcia and Lamont Peterson, who have both beaten him.

Chances of Khan-Brook: 1/10

Anthony Crolla cut a forlorn figure after his second defeat to Jorge Linares. Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Anthony Crolla vs. Terry Flanagan

Making a fight between two Manchester boxers who went to the same school as each other and have mutual respect sounds easy. But both lightweights remain no closer to meeting while being shown on different channels by rival promoters.

Crolla (31-6-3, 13 KOs) no longer holds a version of the world title after two points defeats to Jorge Linares, but a clash with WBO title-holder Flanagan is still one many British fight fans yearn to see. They will have to wait for it though until 2018 at least as Crolla has signed to fight Scotland's Ricky Burns at the Manchester Arena on Oct. 7.

Flanagan (33-0, 13 KOs) had been lined up for a difficult mandatory title defence against Puerto Rico's Felix Verdejo in London on Sep. 16, but last month was ruled out by a leg injury.

Chances of Flanagan-Crolla: 4/10

Carl Frampton throws a left at Leo Santa Cruz during their fight in January 2017, which the latter won on a majority decision. JOHN GURZINSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Carl Frampton vs. Lee Selby

After Frampton was left without a fight last month, he is desperate for the chance to try and revive his career following his point's loss to Leo Santa Cruz in January.

Frampton lost his WBA world featherweight title to the Mexican, who then decided not to meet him in a third fight this summer. A miserable year for Frampton got worse on July 29 when the Northern Irishman failed to make weight for a WBC title eliminator with Andres Gutierrez, who hours later was then ruled out of the fight in Belfast after sustaining injuries during a fall in the shower at his hotel room.

Selby could sympathise with Frampton after being left without a fight at 24 hours' notice himself in January when Jonathan Barros was ruled out due to a failed medical. Selby outclassed Barros last month to retain his IBF world title on points but has warned Frampton: "I'm not waiting around. I want the big fights so whoever comes first."

Chances of Selby-Frampton: 7/10