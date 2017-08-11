Unbeaten junior welterweight prospect Jose "Chino" Lopez signed a promotional contact with Top Rank on Friday, the company announced.

Lopez (9-0, 7 KOs), 25, of Puerto Rico, has impressed company officials with his knockout power.

"Top Rank is thrilled to sign another star from the Island and we can't wait to put him on so we can see his one-punch knockout power," Top Rank matchmaker Brad "Abdul" Goodman said.

Lopez turned pro in 2014 after going 173-15 in the amateur ranks, mostly fighting at 132 pounds. Lopez, who has had all of his pro fights in Puerto Rico, will make his debut for Top Rank this fall.

"I'm really excited and happy to be signing with Top Rank. I know that a lot of fighters, including myself, would have loved to sign with Top Rank right from the beginning of their careers," Lopez said. "Now I have this big opportunity and that means that all the hard work is paying off. I have shown a very aggressive and dominant style inside the ring. I can end fights with one punch, but I have the tools to go the distance if necessary. Even in the fights where I have won by decision I have dropped my opponents and I have dominated them from start to finish.

"I was focused before, but now I plan to focus even more. Now I have something that I didn't have before, and that is the support of a great company like Top Rank. I'm going to keep working hard to keep improving as a fighter and as a person."

Lopez is trained by Evangelista Cotto, the uncle and former trainer of former four-division world champion Miguel Cotto.

"This is the big opportunity that we have been waiting for a very long time," said Evangelista Cotto, who also co-manages Lopez. "Jose is a fighter with very good qualities and I know that with the support from a company like Top Rank, he will go very far."