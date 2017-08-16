        <
          Floyd Mayweather, Conor McGregor to wear 8-ounce, not 10-ounce gloves

          McGregor ready to shut down doubters (2:08)

          During his all-access workout, Conor McGregor says, "I'm here to win ... and win in devastating fashion." (2:08)

          1:30 PM ET
          • Brett OkamotoESPN Staff Writer
          LAS VEGAS -- The Nevada State Athletic Commission approved Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor's request for smaller boxing gloves on Wednesday, just 10 days before their highly anticipated fight on Aug. 26.

          The commission voted unanimously in favor of the one-time exception for the 154-pound bout. Per NSAC regulations, any boxing match contested over 147 pounds mandates 10-ounce gloves.

          Commission chairman Anthony Marnell, who strongly chastised both champs for using the NSAC as a "pawn" for social media controversy to sell tickets, said he holds a strong respect for the commission's regulations, but the commission must always "adopt it to current times."

