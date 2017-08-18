OMAHA, Neb. -- Unified junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford is not only viewed universally as the best 140-pounder in the world but he is also highly regarded when it comes to his position as one of boxing's best pound-for-pound.

However, one of his goals, like that of so many other fighters, is to collect all the belts so there cannot be any question whatsoever as to who the real world champion is. Crawford has two of the four major titles. He unified them 13 months ago in a one-sided decision, including two knockdowns, against then-undefeated Viktor Postol, who many thought would give him a competitive fight.

Terence Crawford vs. Julius Indongo TV lineup for Top Rank's card on Saturday (10 p.m. ET, ESPN and ESPN Deportes) from Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska: •Junior Welterweight: Terence Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs) vs. Julius Indongo (22-0, 12 KOs) for the undisputed division titles

•Light Heavyweight: Oleksandr Gvozdyk (13-0, 11 KOs) vs. Craig Baker (17-1, 13 KOs), 10 rounds

•Super Featherweight: Shakur Stevenson (2-0, 1 KO) vs. David Paz (4-3-1, 0 KOs), 6 rounds

But Julius Indongo, who was unknown in December, also has two belts and harbors similar goals as Crawford. The 2008 Olympian from Namibia (in Africa) was perceived as a layup opponent when he traveled to Moscow to challenge titleholder Eduard Troyanovsky in December but scored a spectacular first-round upset knockout. Titleholder Ricky Burns' team made the same mistake by immediately offering Indongo a unification fight, so Indongo packed his bags again and traveled to Burns' home turf in Glasgow, Scotland. All he did was toy with Burns en route to a shutout decision to secure a second belt on April 15.

With Crawford, 29, still seeking to win the other titles, Indongo, 34, looking for his biggest payday as well as the glory, and no other major fight legitimately available to either, their camps made a deal and here we are -- a fight for the undisputed junior welterweight title on Saturday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska, a short drive from Crawford's hometown of Omaha.

"We are in boxing to fight the best there is and he has two title belts," Crawford said. "For me it doesn't get any bigger than this."

The main card will air live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes beginning at 10 p.m. ET with the entire card streaming live on the ESPN app beginning at 6:30 p.m. ET.

This is your ESPN.com Ringside Seat for the fight:

Terence Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs) vs. Julius Indongo (22-0, 11 KOs)

Terence Crawford is 9-0 in world title fights in his career, the most of active American champions. Mikey Williams/Top Rank

What's at stake?

Simply, all the belts and history.

Crawford-Indongo will be only the fourth fight of the four-belt era in which all four major titles will be on the line in the same bout, and the winner will walk away as the undefeated, undisputed champion and the No. 1 fighter at 140 pounds.

"It means a lot to me being it's the first time all four belts have been on the line at one time in a long time," Crawford said. "Only been done (three times) ever before. I am just ready for the moment and excited for the fight. This is what we do it for, to be called one of the best in the world, in the division. Why not shoot for greatness?"

This is indeed a rare kind of fight. The last time -- the only other time -- there was a four-belt unification fight was in 2004, when then-middleweight champion Bernard Hopkins put his three belts up against Oscar De La Hoya's one and knocked him out to unify the 160-pound division.

Editor's Picks Indongo embracing newfound stardom ahead of Crawford title fight Julius Indongo, of Namibia, was unknown to most boxing fans a year ago. Now he's fighting in one of the biggest fights of the year, a 140-pound title fight against Terence Crawford on Saturday night. Here's his journey.

There has only been two other fights in which all four titles were on the line, both in 2005 when Hopkins retained them by outpointing Howard Eastman and then lost them by decision in his first fight with Jermain Taylor. By the time Hopkins and Taylor met in an immediate rematch, politics intervened and Taylor had been stripped of a belt for electing to fight Hopkins again instead of making a far-less significant and lucrative mandatory defense.

"I want him to unify and make history and the 140-pound division," Crawford's trainer and co-manager Brian McIntyre said. "We can also silence all of the critics that have been saying that his resume is not as good as some fighters. Not only me but also the whole entire team is excited. I know he is excited too, to get out there and show ESPN what everybody has been hearing -- that he is a great boxer and a damn good puncher."

Said Crawford: "It means a lot being that you're the only champion that can be called champion in the division. I look at this fight as one of the biggest of my career because of everything that's at stake -- all the belts, history, the type of fighter he is, everything."

Indongo said he is focusing more on winning the fight. Then he said he'll enjoy the hardware.

"My view of this is that I have not focused much on that since I have been busy in the gym," he said. "I have not focused on anything but making sure of my performance on Saturday night. My focus has been in the gym to make sure my game will be the best ever. No one will ever forget about this fight. The organizations were involved in making this fight happen and I appreciate that but I won't think much about having four titles until the fight is over.

"(But having all four belts is) going to mean a lot to me. It will mean all of the hard work and determination got that achievement and it will create more opportunity for me. I will travel the world with the four titles. I will take them back to Africa (and) to my country. I am going to be very, very happy."

Alphabet soup

One of the reasons why four-belt unification fights are so rare -- and three-belt bouts are not common either -- is because the sanctioning organizations often work against them. Each has their own way of doing things and own mandatory title fights.

But Top Rank and Indongo co-promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing worked hard to get each organization on the same page to make the fight possible.

"It was very difficult," Top Rank president Todd duBoef said. "We had to work hand in hand with Matchroom because obviously Matchroom and Indongo had two belts and Top Rank and Crawford had two belts, and there were mandatories and everything that was coming into play. There were people that we had to appeal to and we said, 'Hey, this is a rare opportunity that we are able to do this. Let's try and work together and have a positive solution for the sport of boxing,' and I think we delicately managed it."

That said it is unlikely that the winner will be able to keep all four belts for any length of time because of mandatory fights. DuBoef said that's a discussion for another day.

"We don't know who is going to win," duBoef said. "Then (after the fight) we will have to see what the order is, who has the mandatory, what order of fights and if all of the organizations can get together. If they can, great, and if they can't it will be up to the fighter to make the decisions and up to the promoters."

Road warrior

Julius Indongo stunned then-titleholder Ricky Burns last April in Glasgow, Scotland. Jeff Holmes/PA Images via Getty Images

Indongo will be fighting his third consecutive fight in his opponent's home region. He has gloves and will travel.

"I believe this is the time for me to show the world that a boxer from Africa, from Namibia, can beat a guy fighting in his home in front of his people. This is the best way to do it," Indongo said. "I am confident in my styles and techniques that I have learned from years ago."

Added Frank Smith of Matchroom Boxing, "Julius has traveled all around the world. Julius is very calm and very relaxed and really looking forward to the challenge. It's great to be involved in a fight like this with all the belts on the line, which doesn't happen very often. I know Julius is very confident to go back home with all of the belts in hand.

"Terence Crawford is a great fighter and has shown it on many occasions and Julius is very calm and relaxed and looking forward to showing what he does and he has no concerns with the traveling. He'll go anywhere to take on a challenge."

Crawford, who won a lightweight world title in 2014 by outpointing Burns in Scotland, gave Indongo credit for his willingness to travel yet again.

"It shows a lot about his character and his confidence and his ability in the ring," Crawford said. "Him being a two-time world champion in that short amount of time shows that he has a lot of confidence, but at the same time he is a little older so he's at the end of his career coming along so he doesn't have a lot of choices for what he wants to do. He can't wait around. Indongo is a good fighter. He is a good boxer. He's got good legs and he seems like he can punch. He doesn't let his opponent get on the inside and do a lot of damage to him."

Undercard filled with talent

In the televised co-feature, light heavyweight contender Oleksandr Gvozdyk (13-0, 11 KOs), 30, a 2012 Ukrainian Olympic bronze medalist, will face Craig Baker (17-1, 13 KOs), 33, of Baytown, Texas, in a scheduled 10-round bout. The telecast is slated to open with 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Shakur Stevenson (2-0, 1 KO), 20, of Newark, New Jersey, facing David Paz (4-3-1, 0 KOs), 23, of Argentina, in a six-round featherweight bout.

In addition, the rest of the undercard includes a number of name fighters, albeit not necessarily in competitive fights, on paper at least. Nonetheless, appearing will be newly-signed Top Rank heavyweight Bryant Jennings (19-2, 10 KOs), 32, of Philadelphia, a former title challenger returning from a 20-month layoff; British heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte, (20-1, 15 KOs), 29, who is coming off a split decision win against Dereck Chisora in a wild 2016 fight of the year contender in December; and former junior welterweight world titleholder Mike Alvarado (37-4, 25 KOs), 37, of Denver, who is now fighting as a welterweight and seeking his fourth win in a row.

Key stats

ESPN Stats and Information

Crawford: 31-0 (22 KO); WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion

Crawford: 9-0 (6 KO) in world title fights (most wins among active American champions)

Crawford: Five KO in last six fights (average fight length: 8.5 rounds)

Crawford: Lands 47.9 percent of power punches (fifth-highest according to CompuBox)

Crawford: Opponents land 7.1 punches per round (second-lowest according to CompuBox)

Crawford: Opponents land 20 percent of punches according to CompuBox (6th-best rate according to CompuBox)

Crawford: No. 1-ranked junior welterweight and No. 6-ranked pound-for-pound fighter according to ESPN

Indongo: 22-0 (11 KO); WBA and IBF junior welterweight champion

Indongo: Three KO wins in last four fights, two were first round KO

Indongo: 2-0 (1 KO) in world title fights

Indongo: Fighting in fourth different country since August 2016

Indongo: Threw 68 punches per round in last fight, 10 more than the junior welterweight average according to CompuBox

Indongo: No. 2-ranked junior welterweight according to ESPN

Prediction: Crawford by late knockout.

