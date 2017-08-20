Oleksandr Gvozdyk knocks down Craig Baker and then pours on more offense against the ropes, leaving the referee to stop the fight in the sixth round. (1:02)

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Light heavyweight contender Oleksandr Gvozdyk is close to a mandatory world title shot and stayed on course on Saturday night at the Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Punch stats Punches Gvozdyk Baker Landed 127 39 Thrown 419 194 Percent 30% 20% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Gvozdyk scored a sixth-round knockout of Craig Baker in the co-feature of the undisputed junior welterweight world title fight between Terence Crawford and Julius Indongo before 12,121.

Gvozdyk, 30, was taking a step down in opposition from his most recent two fights, when the 2012 Ukrainian Olympic bronze medalist destroyed Yunieski Gonzalez in the third round in April and dominated longtime contender Isaac Chilemba in an eighth-round knockout in November, but finding quality opponents willing to fight Gvozdyk is not easy.

Baker, 33, of Baytown, Texas, however, coming off a 14-month layoff, quickly accepted the fight because he simply could not get a fight at all.

Light heavyweight Oleksandr Gvozdyk, right, defeated Craig Baker by TKO in Round 6. Mikey Williams/Top Rank

Throughout the bout Gvozdyk snapped his long left jab at Baker, who kept a high guard, but he still got through with some hard ones. Gvozdyk also went to the body and landed right hands but had a hard time landing any really clean power shots. Baker (17-2, 13 KOs), however, landed almost noting of consequence.

Finally, in the sixth round, Gvozdyk (14-0, 12 KOs) broke through. He landed a powerful right hand to the side of Baker's head and he went down to a knee. He beat the count but Gvozdyk continued to pound him along the ropes, forcing referee Celestino Ruiz to step in and stop the bout at 2 minutes, 4 seconds.

Unified light heavyweight world titleholder Andre Ward was ringside working as an ESPN analyst and that's the man Gvozdyk would like to fight.

"I would like to fight Andre Ward," Gvozdyk said. "I think I am ready. My goal is to be a champion and the only way to be a champion is to beat a champion and he holds most of the belts. He's a very tough fighter, one of the best at any weight. I want to fight the best and I consider Ward the best pound-for-pound fighter, and I want to fight him."

Stevenson routes Paz

Shakur Stevenson, left, dominated David Paz for six rounds on his way to a unanimous decision victory. Mikey Williams/Top Rank

The professional education of blue chip featherweight prospect Shakur Stevenson (3-0, 1 KO), the flashy 2016 U.S. Olympic silver medalist, continued as he routed David Paz (4-4-1, 0 KOs) to win a shutout decision with ease, smiling all the way.

Punch stats Punches Stevenson Paz Landed 113 21 Thrown 305 123 Percent 37% 17% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Stevenson boxed circles around Paz and he was rewarded with shutout scores of 60-53 on all three scorecards. He was much faster, more accurate and landed to the body and head consistently, though he never appeared to inflict much damage. But in the fifth round he landed a shot that knocked Paz's mouthpiece out.

"I got to get my power up," Stevenson said. "I got to work on my power in the gym. He had a great chin but I feel like I put on a good show."

Later in the fifth round, Stevenson, a 20-year-old southpaw from Newark, New Jersey, dropped Paz, 23, of Argentina, with a left hand but the round ended before he could get off any more punches.

Sitting ringside for the fight was unified light heavyweight world titleholder Ward, who was working the ESPN telecast as an analyst but who is also one of Stevenson's managers.

He said "one thing I would like Shakur do more is use the jab and I talk to him about that all the time."

Stevenson, who turned pro in April and fought again in May, said Ward was right.

"I was trying to get a knockout and get in a good hard punch but he's right. I need to use my jab more."

Stevenson is expected to next fight on Oct. 31 on the undercard of junior featherweight Jessie Magdanelo's mandatory defense against Cesar Juarez.

Alvarado levels opponent for one-punch knockout "Mile High" Mike Alvarado lands a devastating right hand that drops Sidney De Siqueira in the fourth round of their welterweight contest. Watch