LINCOLN, Neb. -- Terence Crawford, with one crushing left hand to the body, became the undisputed junior welterweight champion of the world on Saturday night.

Crawford, fighting just outside of his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, knocked out Julius Indongo in the third round in a history-making victory at the Pinnacle Bank Arena, electrifying the crowd of 12,121.

Crawford also knocked Indongo down in the second round.

With the resounding victory, Crawford made his case as boxing's pound-for-pound No. 1 and became only the second male boxer to unify the four major sanctioning organization titles since 2004, when then-middleweight world champion Bernard Hopkins put his three belts up against Oscar De La Hoya's one and knocked him out to unify the 160-pound division.

Crawford (32-0, 23 KOs) came into the fight as the owner of two world title belts as did Indongo (22-1, 11 KOs), but it was Crawford who left the ring with all the hardware.