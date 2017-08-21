Carl Frampton has announced that his partnership with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions has ended.

Frampton (23-1, 14 KOs) has been managed by McGuigan since he turned professional in 2009 and he guided him to win world titles at both super-bantamweight and featherweight.

The 30-year-old sparked rumours that his relationship with McGuigan was straining when he resigned as a director of Cyclone just 10 days before his scheduled fight on July 29.

"I can confirm that I have parted company with Barry McGuigan and Cyclone Promotions," Frampton said in a statement on social media. "I would like to thank Barry, the McGuigan family and Cyclone Promotions for our time together.

"Having taken time to consider my future and discussed it with those closest to me, I am confident that now is the right time to move forward and take my career into my own hands.

"I still believe that I'm the best featherweight in the world and I promise that my fans that I am continuing with my efforts to get my homecoming fight rescheduled in the very near future."

The Northern Irish boxer was scheduled to fight on July 29 against Andres Gutierrez but the show was cancelled a day before due to Gutierrez suffering a freak accident by falling in the shower.

Frampton is yet to announce a new date for a potential return to the ring. He has also made no statement regarding his future with current coach Shane McGuigan, son of Barry.