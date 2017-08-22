Sal Paolantonio and Brett Okamoto break down the gloves being used for the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight. (0:33)

Floyd Mayweather has been tipped to "go out with a bang" when he fights Conor McGregor Saturday.

McGregor, 29, will make his professional boxing debut against Mayweather at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena in a match-up the American insists will be his last.

Mayweather recently said he has "lost a step", but Chris Eubank Jr is not convinced. The Briton spent the past three weeks training alongside the veteran in preparation for his World Boxing Super Series quarterfinal with Turkey's Avni Yildirim in October.

Editor's Picks Why Mayweather-McGregor is alarming Vegas oddsmakers Mayweather-McGregor will be the most-bet boxing match ever in Nevada, but even veteran Las Vegas oddsmakers have been surprised at the betting patterns -- and where the line might still go.

Eubank Jr, 27, previously observed Mayweather while the American trained to defeat Marcos Maidana in 2014 and then Pacquiao the following year, when he produced a seamless victory against a fighter widely considered his greatest threat.

"McGregor's got it all to do on the night," Eubank Jr said, "Mayweather's in just as good a shape as he was against Maidana, and when I watched him train for Pacquiao.

"I don't see any real difference in his preparation, his fitness. He's not taking this lightly. McGregor doesn't have a professional fight but I don't believe that's in Floyd's mind, he's going in there like this is going to be one of his toughest fights.

"With him, the main focus for this camp has been fitness. We're going to see the same Floyd we've been seeing, but a more aggressive Floyd.

"From what I've seen and how I've heard him talk, he wants to put on a show. With the 8oz gloves, he's going to go for the knockout. I just have a feeling, he wants to make a statement.

"This really is going to be his last fight, he wants to go out with a bang. Who wouldn't? I don't think he'd want to end his career on another points victory. So if he sees an opportunity, if he gets a chance, he's going to go for it and try and take Conor out.

Eubank Jr. in action during his victory over Arthur Abraham at Wembley Arena last month. Joe Bartlett/Action Plus via Getty Images

"All I can go on is what I think Floyd's going to do: be aggressive, look for openings, look to take Conor out fairly early. If I had to put money on it I'd say he's going for the stoppage. He's extremely accurate, extremely good defensively. If he catches Conor, he could be in some trouble."

In the same way Mayweather has spoken of being in decline, McGregor has insisted he has the power to stop him and inflict the first defeat of his professional career.

Eubank Jr believes the Irishman's only chance of victory is to retain that confidence, but he warned: "People love to say it only takes one punch, and that's true to an extent, but if you look at a fighter like Floyd, his defence is impregnable, he doesn't get hit.

"If he goes in there and respects Floyd, thinking 'I'm in the ring with this undefeated, pound-for-pound king', then he'll get wiped out.

"If he goes in there thinking 'I'm Conor McGregor, I don't care who this guy is, I'm going to do what I do and I'm going to beat him', that's the only chance he has -- if he goes in there and truly believes he can do it."