          Topps to commemorate Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor megafight with trading card set

          play
          What Hollywood can learn from Mayweather-McGregor (2:31)

          Chris Connelly describes how the Hollywood-like spectacle that is this superfight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor provides a new character dynamic that studios could look at. (2:31)

          4:34 PM ET
          • Dan RafaelESPN Senior Writer
            Close
            • 2013 BWAA Nat Fleischer Award winner for excellence in boxing journalism
            • ESPN.com boxing writer since 2005
            • Five years at USA Today
            Follow on Twitter

          Boxing trading cards are not nearly as commonplace as those from sports such as baseball, football and basketball, but the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor megafight is getting a set of its own.

          Topps, the trading card company whose history with boxing dates back to its star-studded 1951 Ringside set, is the exclusive trading card partner of UFC. Even though McGregor will square off with Mayweather in a 12-round junior middleweight boxing match on Saturday (Showtime PPV, 9 p.m. ET) at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Topps will chronicle the event with a limited-edition card set featuring the road to the superfight.

          Each set, available only at Topps.com, will contain 20 cards showcasing the lead-up to the fight, with cards commemorating the wild world media tour, the fighters' training sessions and other moments.

          The sets, which cost $24.99, are available for one week through Aug. 29. Topps said it will print only as many sets as are purchased as part of its Topps Now on-demand card program.

          Topps plans to separately issue preview cards of the fight this week that will showcase images from Friday's weigh-in.

          On Monday, Topps will wrap things up by issuing a card featuring the winner of the fight.

