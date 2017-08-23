With only four days to go until the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor superfight, sponsors are locking down deals to be part of the highly anticipated event.

The fight's main sponsor will be Corona, which will get center of the mat placement, ring girls and integration into the broadcast. It is not known how much the beer company paid, but the original asking price for the sponsorship, along with a suite of branded areas, was $10 million.

Another drink will also have prime placement. BodyArmor will have branded towels and stools in the fighter's corners for all fights at T-Mobile Arena this Saturday. Fighters will also drink out of regular bottles of its sports drink and new water instead of out of water bottles.

"BodyArmor was created to provide a better-for-you hydration option for athletes who want to perform at their best and there's no better example of two athletes who will be competing at the highest level than Mayweather vs McGregor," said Mike Repole, co-founder and chairman of the brand.

On Tuesday, Hublot announced it would be on Floyd Mayweather's waistband for the fight, as it had been for his fight against Manny Pacquiao in 2015.

Conor McGregor has sold his short sponsorships to betting site BetSafe and a longer term sponsor Monster Energy.

The two have taken advantage of their big social media followings in the last few days to make some more money. Mayweather has promoted his strip bar The Girl Collection and daily fantasy site Draft, while McGregor has promoted tooth whitening kit Hi Smile.

McGregor's shoe deal with Reebok is up and it is not known whether he will sign with a competitor, or go out on his own to promote his own Notorious brand.

McGregor recently unveiled a 12-week conditioning program called McGregor F.A.S.T. that he is selling for $295, while Mayweather announced the formation of Mayweather Boxing & Fitness gyms.