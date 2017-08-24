        <
          WBC to award The Money Belt to winner of Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor fight

          12:40 AM ET
          • Associated Press

          LAS VEGAS -- Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor aren't just fighting for money in the boxing spectacle of the summer.

          The winner also gets The Money Belt.

          The World Boxing Council has created a special prize for this weekend's 154-pound showdown, which isn't actually for any real WBC championship.

          Instead, WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman on Wednesday revealed the gloriously blingy Money Belt, which is studded with 3,360 diamonds, 600 sapphires, 300 emeralds and 1½ kilograms of 24-karat gold on green Italian alligator leather.

          Sulaiman grinningly showed off the Money Belt and Mayweather posed for photos with it after a news conference for Saturday's show.

          The WBC also created a similarly shiny monstrosity for Mayweather's 2015 bout with Manny Pacquiao. Mayweather was a longtime WBC champion before his retirement.

