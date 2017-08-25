        <
        >

          Judge overturns 90-day jail sentence for Terence Crawford

          12:40 PM ET
          • Associated Press

          OMAHA, Neb. -- Undisputed junior welterweight champion Terence Crawford has had his 90-day jail sentence overturned, though he still will be on two years' probation for two misdemeanors in connection with a 2016 disturbance at an Omaha body shop.

          Douglas County District Judge Kimberly Miller Pankonin ruled on Thursday that the jail sentence imposed by a lower court judge was excessive.

          Crawford was found guilty of disorderly conduct and damage to property for his actions in response to a billing dispute at the body shop where one of his vehicles was painted. Crawford was accused of damaging a hydraulic lift in an incident captured on a surveillance video.

          Crawford knocked out Julius Indongo in Lincoln on Saturday to win all four world championship belts in the 140-pound division.

