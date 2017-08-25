Conor McGregor weighs in at 153 lbs and Floyd Mayweather weighs in at 149.5 lbs before their Saturday night fight in Las Vegas. (1:42)

UFC star Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing champion Floyd Mayweather both made weight ahead of their showdown Saturday night in Las Vegas.

McGregor stepped on the scale inside T-Mobile Arena on Friday and weighed in at 153 pounds. Mayweather followed and was at 149.5 pounds.

Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) and McGregor (21-3 in MMA) had to weigh in at no more than 154 pounds.

McGregor took the stage first, walking in with an Irish flag draped over his shoulders and "Hypnotize" from Notorious B.I.G. in the background. Mayweather was next, walking in with a white "The Money Team" T-shirt and hat and Phil Collins' "In the Air Tonight" blasting from the speakers.

Mayweather has competed the majority of his career at a lower weight and wasn't expected to have an issue. But ahead of Friday, the undefeated boxer did question whether his opponent would, even though their contracted weight is just 1 pound shy of the 155-pound limit of UFC's lightweight division, where McGregor is a champion.

Speaking Thursday to ESPN, McGregor's longtime nutritionist, George Lockhart, said making weight wouldn't be a problem, even calling the Irish star's cut leading up to Friday "a masterpiece."

"It's perfect," said Lockhart, who expected McGregor would rehydrate somewhere between 166 and 168 pounds.

Lockhart proved right, and now all systems are a go for Saturday night.

Information from ESPN's Brett Okamoto was used in this report.