LAS VEGAS -- Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor each selected their respective pair of 8-ounce gloves with no incident Friday, ahead of their junior middleweight boxing match at T-Mobile Arena.

McGregor (21-3) submitted three pairs of white Everlast gloves to the commission. Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs) submitted 12 total pairs of Grant gloves, in six different styles. He chose a gold, red and blue combination.

Per NSAC rules, the commission must receive gloves directly from a manufacturer, no less than 72 hours prior to a fight. After the gloves are selected, the commission maintains possession of them until the fighters' hands have been wrapped Saturday.

"Very organized," NSAC chairman Anthony Marnell told ESPN of Friday's selection. "That's why we keep things limited back here. It's all business. The fighters have made their choices and they'll get them back tomorrow."

When inspecting Floyd Mayweather's gloves, Conor McGregor said "let him have two free shots with these." Brett Okamoto, ESPN Staff Writer

The NSAC kept all of the unselected gloves for an upcoming study regarding appropriate glove size in boxing and mixed martial arts.

The gloves have been a major point of discussion in this fight. Earlier this month, the NSAC elected to make a one-time exception of its own rule on glove size. Traditionally, a 154-pound boxing match warrants 10-ounce gloves.

Recently, Mayweather and McGregor successfully petitioned the commission to use 8-ounce gloves.

The commission has drawn some criticism over that decision, but Marnell said that after reviewing the matter, it simply did not see compelling data that the smaller gloves increased health and safety concerns.

"If there was a concern about health and safety regarding glove size, it should have come up a long time ago with the 4-ounce gloves in mixed martial arts," Marnell said. "You have everyone from 155-pound lightweights to 265-pound heavyweights in the same 4-ounce gloves.

"The commission reviewed the fighters' request for 8-ounce gloves and did not see a concern in dropping the two ounces."

McGregor, 29, is the UFC lightweight champion. He is competing in his first professional boxing match. Mayweather, 40, has said this will be his last fight.