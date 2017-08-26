LAS VEGAS -- For the second time in three fights Floyd Mayweather will earn a guaranteed purse of $100 million.

Mayweather, coming out of a two-year retirement, will earn that sum as a minimum for his junior middleweight boxing match against UFC star Conor McGregor on Saturday (Showtime PPV, 9 p.m. ET) at the T-Mobile Arena, according to contract figures released on Friday night by the Nevada State Athletic Commission.

Mayweather also earned a guaranteed $100 million for his 2015 megafight with Manny Pacquiao, though he made around $250 million because of his share of the enormous profits from the record-shattering event. The fight with McGregor (0-0), 29, is expected by many to break the Mayweather-Pacquiao records, which would give Mayweather (49-0, 26 KOs), 40, another payday well in excess of $200 million.

McGregor's minimum purse is $30 million, which dwarfs any purse he has made for his fights in the Octagon during his mixed martial arts career. But the Irishman will wind up making tens of millions of dollars more than his minimum because of his share of the promotion. His take is likely to exceed $100 million.

Gervonta Davis (18-0, 17 KOs), who was stripped of his junior lightweight world title for weighing in at 132 pounds, two over the division limit, will make $600,000 for his co-featured bout against Francisco Fonseca (19-0-1, 13 KOs) because Davis was overweight.

Fonseca will earn $35,000, though a portion of Davis' purse is likely to go to him because Davis missed his weight. Secondary light heavyweight titlist Nathan Cleverly (30-3, 16 KOs), of Wales, will make $100,000 for his defense against Badou Jack, though Cleverly is likely to earn more from British television. Jack (20-1-3, 12 KOs), fighting for the first time since vacating his super middleweight title to move up in weight, will earn $750,000.

Cruiserweights Andrew Tabiti (14-0, 12 KOs) and Steve Cunningham (29-8-1, 13 KOs), a former two-time world titleholder, will make $100,000 apiece for their pay-per-view opening bout. Welterweight Thomas Dulorme will make $75,000 and Yordenis Ugas will be paid $50,000 for their 10-round bout, which headlines the Fox-televised portion of the undercard.