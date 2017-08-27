LAS VEGAS -- Badou Jack, the former super middleweight world titleholder moving up in weight, wiped out Nathan Cleverly in a one-sided fifth-round knockout to win a secondary light heavyweight world title on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.
Fighting on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor undercard, Jack made a statement against an experienced veteran two-time titleholder with a tremendous performance.
Jack got off to a good start as he found Cleverly early and often with clean punches in the opening round and never really let up.
Jack (21-1-3, 13 KOs) had a huge fourth round as he lashed Cleverly with numerous clean left hands and also connected with a solid right hand. Cleverly had nothing to offer in the return and by time the round ended Cleverly looked spent and his face was a bloody mess.
In the fifth round he trapped Cleverly near the ropes and fired punches with both hands, causing Cleverly (30-4, 16 KOs), 30, of Wales, to cover up and throw only desperation shots.
Jack, 33, a Sweden native fighting out of Las Vegas, where he trains with Mayweather, ccontinued to pound Cleverly in the fifth, landing a hard right hand and an uppercut before referee Tony Weeks had seen enough and stepped in at 2 minutes, 47 seconds.
Jack was fighting for the first time since a majority draw in a January super middleweight world title unification fight with James DeGale. Shortly after the action-packed fight Jack vacated his 168-pound belt and announced he would move up to the 175-pound division.
Cleverly was making the first defense of the belt he won last October when he stopped Juergen Braehmer in the sixth round on Braehmer's turf in Germany.
Cruiserweight up-and-comer Andrew Tabiti (15-0, 12 KOs) soundly outboxed former two-time world titleholder Steve Cunningham (29-9-1, 13 KOs) in a 10-round snoozer.
Tabiti, 27, of Las Vegas, was awarded scores of 100-90, 97-93 and 97-93 as he put the name of a respected veteran on his record. Cunningham, 41, of Philadelphia, was easily Tabiti's most notable opponent and though Cunningham had far more experience it was of little use.
"I was just jabbing him and making sure I stayed smart," Tabiti said. "He's a veteran so I had to stay composed. I wanted to show that I could box. This was a step up for me and I felt comfortable in there. He had a decent jab but he wasn't busy enough. I just didn't want to make mistakes. If you start too fast against a veteran you're liable to get caught by him."
Cunningham, who has been in many tough fights, could not deal with his movement and landed far fewer punches. Cunningham dropped to 1-3-1 in his last five fights.
"I don't think Andrew Tabiti is a championship level fighter. I thought I won the fight," Cunningham said. "I didn't think I saw anything special from him. He was quick and sharp, so I didn't want to just lunge in and make a mistake. I took my time but when I saw that he wasn't trying to fight, I had to push it a little more."
Welterweight Yordenis Ugas (20-3, 9 KOs), no stranger to short notice fights, took this one on a week's notice and won a unanimous decision against Thomas Dulorme (24-3, 18 KOs) in an action fight in which both hit the mat. Ugas won by scores of 94-91, 93-92 and 93-92.
Dulorme was scheduled to face former welterweight world titleholder Shawn Porter, but he withdrew on less than two weeks' notice following a death in his family.
Ugas dropped Dulorme twice in the final seconds of the second round, first with a big right uppercut. Moments later he was down again but did not appear badly hurt either time.
"I knew that Dulorme had a great camp preparing for Shawn Porter, so when I knocked him down I figured he would get up," Ugas said. "I only had nine days to prepare for this fight so I had to be smart and not waste anything. I hit him with some really good shots but he got up. He's a warrior. When you take big fights on short notice it's a little tougher but I'm happy I got the victory."
Dulorme, 27, a former junior welterweight world title challenger from Puerto Rico, fought his way back into the fight and they were trading fierce shots in the sixth round, when Dulorme angered Ugas, a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist from Cuba, with a low blow that referee Vic Drakulich viewed as borderline.
"It was a good fight. It was a very tough fight." Dulorme said. "I came to fight and I took him seriously. I kept working. It was up and down, but I kept working. I thought he was tired late in the fight so I tried to increase the pressure, but it was hard because the referee didn't let me work on the inside like I wanted to."
In the seventh round, Dulorme connected with a left hook and a clean right hand that dropped the Miami-based Ugas, 31, to his backside but the round ended before he could get off another punch.
"When I got knocked down I knew I had to get up and show heart and guts," Ugas said. "That was the only way to do it. I got a little tired at the end and should have closed the show. But that happens with short notice fights. I just have to keep getting better."
In the bout that opened the Fox telecast of preliminaries, junior welterweight Juan Heraldez (13-0, 8 KOs) won a unanimous decision against fellow prospect Jose Miguel Borrego (13-1, 12 KOs). Heraldez, 27, of Las Vegas, survived a ninth-round knockdown and won by sores of 97-92, 97-92, 96-93. Borrego, 19, of Mexico, sent him to the canvas with a right hand during a flurry of shots but it was too little, too late.
Marcos Antonio Hernandez (10-1, 2 KOs), 24, of Fresno, California, pulled an upset against Mayweather Promotions super middleweight prospect Kevin Newman (7-1-1, 3 KOs), 25, of Las Vegas. Hernandez, who was coming off a loss, won handily by scores of 59-54, 59-54 and 57-56.
Super middleweight Savannah Marshall (1-0), 26, a 2016 British Olympian and the only woman to defeat two-time U.S. Olympic gold medalist Claressa Shields in her 77-1 amateur career, made her professional debut by rolling to shutout decision against Sydney LeBlanc (4-3-1, 0 KOs), 33, of Lafayette, Louisiana. All three judges scored the fight 40-36.
The women opted to fight three-minute rounds rather than the usual two minutes woman typically fight in Nevada.
"I felt brilliant. I'm really glad it was three-minute rounds because I prefer that over two-minute rounds," Marshall said. "She was really tough like I knew she would be. I'm glad that I got out of there with a win against a top class opponent. I've been looking forward to this all week so I'm really excited about my performance. The build-up this week has been great."