LAS VEGAS -- Badou Jack, the former super middleweight world titleholder moving up in weight, wiped out Nathan Cleverly in a one-sided fifth-round knockout to win a secondary light heavyweight world title on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Punch stats Punches Cleverly Jack Landed 82 172 Thrown 409 442 Percent 20% 39% -- Courtesy of CompuBox

Fighting on the Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor undercard, Jack made a statement against an experienced veteran two-time titleholder with a tremendous performance.

Jack got off to a good start as he found Cleverly early and often with clean punches in the opening round and never really let up.

Jack (21-1-3, 13 KOs) had a huge fourth round as he lashed Cleverly with numerous clean left hands and also connected with a solid right hand. Cleverly had nothing to offer in the return and by time the round ended Cleverly looked spent and his face was a bloody mess.

In the fifth round he trapped Cleverly near the ropes and fired punches with both hands, causing Cleverly (30-4, 16 KOs), 30, of Wales, to cover up and throw only desperation shots.

Jack, 33, a Sweden native fighting out of Las Vegas, where he trains with Mayweather, ccontinued to pound Cleverly in the fifth, landing a hard right hand and an uppercut before referee Tony Weeks had seen enough and stepped in at 2 minutes, 47 seconds.

Jack was fighting for the first time since a majority draw in a January super middleweight world title unification fight with James DeGale. Shortly after the action-packed fight Jack vacated his 168-pound belt and announced he would move up to the 175-pound division.

Cleverly was making the first defense of the belt he won last October when he stopped Juergen Braehmer in the sixth round on Braehmer's turf in Germany.

