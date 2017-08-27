Welterweight Yordenis Ugas (20-3, 9 KOs), no stranger to short notice fights, took this one on a week's notice and won a unanimous decision against Thomas Dulorme (24-3, 18 KOs) in an action fight in which both hit the mat. Ugas won by scores of 94-91, 93-92 and 93-92.

Dulorme was scheduled to face former welterweight world titleholder Shawn Porter, but he withdrew on less than two weeks' notice following a death in his family.

Ugas dropped Dulorme twice in the final seconds of the second round, first with a big right uppercut. Moments later he was down again but did not appear badly hurt either time.

"I knew that Dulorme had a great camp preparing for Shawn Porter, so when I knocked him down I figured he would get up," Ugas said. "I only had nine days to prepare for this fight so I had to be smart and not waste anything. I hit him with some really good shots but he got up. He's a warrior. When you take big fights on short notice it's a little tougher but I'm happy I got the victory."

Dulorme, 27, a former junior welterweight world title challenger from Puerto Rico, fought his way back into the fight and they were trading fierce shots in the sixth round, when Dulorme angered Ugas, a 2008 Olympic bronze medalist from Cuba, with a low blow that referee Vic Drakulich viewed as borderline.

"It was a good fight. It was a very tough fight." Dulorme said. "I came to fight and I took him seriously. I kept working. It was up and down, but I kept working. I thought he was tired late in the fight so I tried to increase the pressure, but it was hard because the referee didn't let me work on the inside like I wanted to."

In the seventh round, Dulorme connected with a left hook and a clean right hand that dropped the Miami-based Ugas, 31, to his backside but the round ended before he could get off another punch.

"When I got knocked down I knew I had to get up and show heart and guts," Ugas said. "That was the only way to do it. I got a little tired at the end and should have closed the show. But that happens with short notice fights. I just have to keep getting better."

